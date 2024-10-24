Life Saving Hacks You Didn't Know You Needed

You live, and you learn, and you can discover a few pretty astonishing things out en route. Notwithstanding, there are still a lot of hacks for making life simpler that you have not found presently. This rundown will make them say, “Where have these been the entirety of my life?” Because indeed, they are simply amazing.

Material required: A pair of scissors l Sprite l Bleach l Vase l Chopping board l Plastic bag l Lime juice l Baking soda l Cloth l Rope l Vinegar l Liquid dish wash l Some rice grains

Keep your flowers fresh for longer: Cut the stems at a 45-degree angle to help them absorb more water. Mix a cup of water with sprite in a 3:1 ratio (you can also use sugar water). Add a few drops of bleach to the water to kill bacteria. Enjoy your beautiful blooms for days!

Save yourself from oil splatter: Chop your veggies and slide them through the board’s handle straight into the pan. Say goodbye to messy hands and oil splatter. Less mess, more flavour.

Taking a shower keeps us clean but what keeps the shower clean? You need a plastic bag, baking soda, lime juice, vinegar and a rope to tie it. Put all the ingredients in the plastic bag and let it mix. Tie it around the shower with the rope and fill the bag with water. Make sure the shower head is submerged in water. Keep it all night. In the morning, check the bag and if your shower is dirty then the dirt will settle down in the bag. Remove the bag properly and clean the shower with a cloth.

How to clean an oil dispenser? Add some rice grains to the empty bottle. Add vinegar and tap water to it. Shake it well without its lid and drain the rice. Now add some liquid dish wash and lukewarm water to it. Close the lid and shake it well. Drain some water from the lid. Now wash it thoroughly under tap water. You get super-clean oil dispenser. Dry it completely before use.

Keep your spectacles clean: First and foremost, you have to wash your hands so that the glasses do not get dirt and then wash it under water. Make sure the water is at normal temperature. If it’s hot, it can spoil the coating of your glasses. Now clean the glasses using lotion-free dishwashing liquid. Use your fingers for it and wash it again with water. Then take a microfibre cloth and wipe it. Voila! Your specs are as clean as a whistle.