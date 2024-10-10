DIY Dusting Hacks To Transform Your Cleaning Routine

Dusting can be a tedious and time-consuming chore. These dusting hacks will help cut down on dusting time and help with indoor air quality.

Material required:

Newspaper

Lint roller

Hairdryer

Tongs

Always dust from top to bottom: Since gravity pulls everything down, a time-saving dusting hack is to always dust from the top to the bottom. Walls, high light fixtures, chandeliers and ceiling fans should all be at the top of your dusting list before moving to lower areas. Dust the ceiling fan last and you’ll be re-dusting the floor below. When it comes to dusting the right way, saving time is a priority.

Use newspaper to prevent buildup: Another dusting trick is to use newspaper to cover high shelving. When the time comes to dust, you can simply remove and replace the newspaper, knowing all the dust has settled into the newspaper. Best of all, this hack uses all recyclable materials.

Use a lint roller for hard-to-reach spots: Lint rollers are one of the best cleaning hacks around, but the tool can also be useful when dusting. Use the lint roller on areas with odd shapes that are hard to reach like lamp shades or items that are not machine-washable like decorative throw pillows.

Use a hairdryer on house plants: Wiping each leaf of a houseplant can be a tedious dusting task. Instead, try blowing it off with a hair dryer set to a cold-air setting.

Repurpose tongs for dusting blinds: Blinds are one of the most unwieldy household items to dust. One of the easiest ways to get into every nook of the blinds is to use a pair of kitchen tongs to grab and then dust the surface. You can use a microfibre cloth over the tongs or even a pair of old socks.

Keep pets brushed and clean: Similar to how our skin sheds, pets also produce dander that can contribute to a dusty home. Keeping pets brushed and well-groomed can keep dust to a minimum, especially if the pets have a liking for rolling around outside.