5 DIY Air Fresheners For A Refreshing Home

Pic: Freepik

Before reaching for a commercial air freshener, try a natural air freshener to eliminate odours around the house, including those strong kitchen and bathroom smells. Here are the top green air freshener ideas and recipes that are easy, cost-friendly, effective, and use simple ingredients often found in your kitchen pantry. While you might need to go on a shopping spree for a few items, it is totally worth the effort.

Material required: Essential oils l Baking soda l Spray bottle l Vase l Clove l Dried oranges l Distilled water l Vanilla extract l Chamomile essential oil l Lavender oil

Read Also Some DIY Hacks To Make Scented Candles At Home

Aromatherapy at home: Add 25 drops of your favourite essential oil to two tbsp of baking soda and stir to combine. Lemon and lavender are great choices, but eucalyptus has a refreshing scent. Mix the baking soda and essential oil mix with water. Then funnel the water into your spray bottle. Seal tightly and give the bottle a good shake to fully combine ingredients.

Fresh herbal bouquets: Lend a herbaceous scent to any room by placing freshly snipped herbs, such as geranium, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender, in tied bouquets or small bud vases. They are especially attractive when placed in odd-numbered groupings (e.g., three or five) on a dining room table.

Pomander balls: Get creative and discover the fun in making this age-old, room-freshening technique of hanging cured, dried oranges studded with cloves. Homemade orange pomanders can also be hung in the pantry or closet as pest deterrents due to the chemical constituents in the clove buds.

Essential oils: Many essential oils have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties to help freshen and purify the air. Simply boil a pot of water, take it off the heat, and add a few drops of your favourite essential oil. You can blend drops from one oil with another to find your favourite scents. The scent of the oils in the released water vapour will infuse the whole room. You can also use various types of diffusers to disperse essential oils into the air through misting. Feel free to experiment with mixing oils for your home’s signature scent.

Lavender fields air freshener spray: Pour 15 drops of lavender essential oil and 15 drops of chamomile essential oil into a small glass spray bottle. Add 1 tsp of real vanilla extract and stir well. Top the spray bottle off with distilled water and shake it before each use.

Use this air freshener for your bedroom and spritz it around your sleepy space at night. It’s almost guaranteed to give you even sweeter dreams.