368-Foot Asteroid Racing Towards Earth: Know All About The Nasa Alert!

Canva

Dubbed '2015-KJ19' is a space rock measuring a whopping 368 feet (112m) is making its way towards Earth. Nasa had issued an alert on this noticeable rock. Asteroids possess enough power to cause a global catastrophe. Another staggering fact about this huge asteroid is that it traveling at a 83,173 kms per hour. This is beyond any one could ever think of. Especially beyond what a normal human can imagine!

Is 2015-HJ19 a Threat To Earth?

Asteroids are usually fragments of rock and stone floating in space. It maybe also be made up of elements or dust from other planets and might be floating in space for years. When a huge asteroid is sets its course towards earth, it possesses a possible threat of mass destruction. If an asteroid that is a size of building makes contact with earth, it is possible that and entire city might get wiped out! It causes a threat to many living beings. However, '2015-KJ19' will from a relatively close distance from earth. It is supposed to cross at a close distance of six million kilometers from our planet. Though it seems like a extremely wide distance, it is quite close on the larger scale.

Can You See This Asteroid Passing With Naked Eyes?

Though '2015-KJ19' looks like a threat to the human kind, there is no need to worry about this asteroid hitting our planet since it will only pass from from extremely close distance. This asteroid belong the Apollo group of asteroids. Their orbits usually tend to cross paths with Earth. NASA'S Centre Of Near- Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) does an commendable job of tracking asteroids that by pass earth and also those that could be a threat. Thankfully, '2015-KJ19' does not fall under the hazardous category. This asteroid will make it's close approach on May 14, 02:24 UTC (08:13 am IST). While this astronomic event might not be visible to the naked eye, enthusiasts might have a chance to witness the '2015-KJ19' through telescopes during its close approach to Earth.