 3 Worst Post Workout Foods: Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Coach Reveals Harmful Effects
After exercising, the body requires a balance of protein and carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores, repair muscle fibers, and promote growth

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, best known for training actor Tamannaah Bhatia, recently shared valuable advice on Instagram about post-workout nutrition. In a post, he highlighted the “3 worst foods you can eat after your workout,” stressing that the fuel you choose after exercise directly impacts muscle recovery and results.

Why Post-Workout nutrition matters

After exercising, the body requires a balance of protein and carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores, repair muscle fibers, and promote growth. Consuming the wrong foods, especially those high in fat or lacking protein, can slow recovery, delay results, and make workouts less effective.

Fast Food: burgers, fries, and pizza

According to Singh, indulging in fast food right after a workout is one of the biggest mistakes. These meals are loaded with refined carbs and unhealthy fats, which not only spike blood sugar but also delay protein absorption. This means your muscles won’t get the amino acids they need on time, hampering repair and recovery.

Fruit juices without protein

While fruit juice may seem like a healthy choice, Singh explained that it lacks protein and amino acids, which are critical for rebuilding muscles. “Even though carbs are important post-workout, if you don’t pair them with protein, you’re setting yourself up for failure,” he said. Pure juice may replenish some energy, but it does nothing for muscle recovery.

Avocado toast: Healthy, but not right after exercise

Surprisingly, Singh also listed avocado toast as one of the worst foods to eat immediately after training. Though often considered a nutritious option, it is a combination of complex carbs and fats. Singh pointed out that fats are not needed right after exercise, as they slow down digestion. Instead, he advised prioritizing protein and carbohydrates during this window.

The ideal post-workout plate

Experts, including Singh, recommend consuming meals rich in lean protein and fast-digesting carbohydrates after a workout. Some effective options include:

-Grilled chicken with rice or sweet potato

-A protein shake with banana or oats

-Greek yogurt with berries

-Eggs with whole-grain toast (without added fats like avocado)

This balance ensures glycogen replenishment, faster recovery, and improved performance for the next workout session.

