3 Tips By Meera Gandhi To Initiate And Maintain A Yoga Practice In Our Lives

Maintain a schedule: Put aside some time for yoga practice every day. This type of prioritization gives us time to be still and present each day. When we build this into our day, it reinforces how important our health is for us.

Start easy: Start with a simple yoga asana and enjoy stretching your body every day. Enjoy your practice.

Read something positive: Try to read something that is spiritually uplifting, or calming every day. This will ensure that you are united in body, mind and spirit.

The ancient practice of yoga is one of the key respites we have from modern life. And, anyone can fit it into their day. It is relatively easy to get into, supports all body types, and it respects the person that you are, while acknowledging the person you envision yourself to be. It aligns our mind and body to the present moment using our own breath.

Yoga has gotten me through the most hectic and confusing times—such as January 2021 when I had to finally move out of my town house in NYC. The staging company was three days away. I needed to have the house renovated and cleaned. The paint work was particularly off schedule. When I walked in, I saw the main painter chatting on his phone. It seemed like he’d been on the phone for a very long time. A bit stressed, I wanted to walk up to him and say something.

Instead, I went upstairs, closed myself in a room, and did forty minutes of yoga. When I finally went downstairs, I was calm and I told the head of the team that I needed them to finish the renovation on time.

He smiled. ‘Yes,’ he said, ‘I was on the phone and I have already found two more painters to come in over the weekend and we will get this done. I was on the phone trying to get them both here tomorrow and I have convinced them to stall their other project and start here tomorrow!’

All was well! The energy was positive and yoga had made me calm. I had allowed the power of yogic energy to prevail! Instead of letting stress get the better of me, I let the power of the universe show me the way ahead. The power of the universe almost always leads us to the right solutions. Yoga had saved me yet once again!