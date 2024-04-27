3 Tips By Meera Gandhi For Letting Go

Allow for changes: Know that everything changes. Life is always in a state of flux and change. This is the DNA of the universe.

Shed old goals: From the minute we are born, we are growing and changing. It’s okay to let go of things that no longer serve our higher purpose. Whether it’s relationships, objects or goals.

Let things go: Don’t be afraid to let go. By letting go, you open the door to many more positive possibilities!

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was a time of flux, rethinking and repositioning for most of us on the planet. I know I have shared this moment in an earlier chapter, but it was transformational so I am bringing back the experience here again.

During the pandemic, I had moved upstate, away from Manhattan to live in my country home to avoid the highly contagious virus just like others had done. I had initially stayed back in Manhattan, even as all my friends had left the city, and then one day, I had a panic attack while walking in Central Park.

It was indeed a severe panic attack. I could not breathe. I imagined that I was gasping for air, even though I was perfectly healthy. I called two of my close friends, and both of them stopped by my house and reassured me that I was fine. However, even as late as 8 p.m. that night, I felt uneasy. So I called my yoga teacher who immediately suggested that I dim the lights in my room and put on some tealight candles so we could do a ninety-minute bell meditation together. As I inhaled and exhaled to the sound of the bells, I found myself growing very calm and clear.

The next day, I packed some clothes and my juicer, got in my car and left for the country. As I stayed in the country, I began to love the silence of the night. There was no noise. I enjoyed the darkness of the night, the brilliant stars, the pure white of the snow, and the sound of beetles, bugs and birds in the daytime. Soon, it was clear that I needed to live up here and I decided to put my house in Manhattan up for sale, despite the real estate market taking a hit due to COVID-19. It was a simple process of letting go. I had mentally let go and there was no space in my world for a home that had succeeded in accomplishing everything a house could do.

I felt a sense of freedom and clarity. I realized that I needed to declutter a bit and let go so I could move forward with my other dreams! I was so happy with my decision. Change is the only constant, the only truth in life. Do not fear change.