3 Indian Restaurants Among 'Asia's Top-50 Best Restaurant List, Check Them Now

Indian cuisine has again grabbed the global eyeballs by securing a place in Asia's 50 best restaurants list. From traditional tastes to culinary innovations, Indian food industry owns an International fan base. As 3 Indian restaurants have been listed as Asia's top 50 restaurants with a chatoyant legacy of ethereal tastes, 'Desi Zyaka' is making a big noise on lifestyle dais.

Masque, Indian Accent and Avartana will now serve the history, evolution and dreams of authentic Hindustani dishes to captivate food-travellers and local enthusiasts.

The List Is Released By Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea, released the list after hard rounds of competitions and comparisons to prepare the best food destinations.

Restaurant 'Masque' (Mumbai) has attained the 23rd rank, while Indian Accent (New, Delhi) has achieved the 26th position. On the other hand, Avartana has secured the 44th rank in the row.

Know The Pioneers' Of Taste

Masque: The Masque is popular for it's '10-course chef's tasting menu' with a particular focus on culinary heirlooms and cross-cultural experiments. You can find seasonal menus at the 'Test Kitchen' with the mishmash of desserts, starters and meal recipes.

Indian Accent: Indian Accent, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, brings the texture of raw tastes with elevated modern techniques to cook the pot with the most sizzling emotions and tantalize your taste-buds.

Avartana: Avantara offers the best south Indian dishes with the echoes of kitchen mysticism. The saucy chilly-potato and panipuri, along with 'Kimaya' menu that offers 7–13 full-meal options to explore the most spicy north Indian food marks it as one of the best culinary spot of India.