25 Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri; Remembering The Visionary On His 120th Birth Anniversary

India observes the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the country's second Prime Minister, on October 2. He held office from 1964 until his sudden death in 1966. Shastri, born in 1904 in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, became a well-known figure in the Indian independence movement, influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Shastri's political career was defined by his dedication to pacifism and equality. He played a vital part in the Quit India Movement and subsequently occupied several important positions in the Indian government. During his time as Prime Minister, he is best remembered for the 1965 Indo-Pak war, in which his slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" represented his focus on both the military and agricultural sectors, which he believed were crucial to India's power.

Shastri's performance during the war was marked by strategic vision and determination. He stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in food production, which brought about the Green Revolution, reshaping India's agriculture and guaranteeing food safety. His strategies promoted a sense of togetherness and joint effort among the Indian population.

Shastri was known for his humility and integrity, qualities that made him popular with the public. His well-known choice to accept a small salary as Prime Minister and his humble lifestyle were indications of his dedication to serving the country without personal gain.

On his birthday, we honour Lal Bahadur Shastri by contemplating his role in developing the nation and his dream of a powerful, independent India. The impact he left behind motivates upcoming generations to pursue honesty, commitment, and the well-being of every individual.

By honouring his life, we renew our dedication to the principles he believed in, making sure they stay important in the current social and political environment.

Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri gave many inspirational quotes, here are a few of them.

