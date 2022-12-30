2023 numerology forecast by numerologist Farzana Suri

Each year on January 1, we move into a new calendar of our life. In numerology, the shift in numbers changes the vibration and, we all encounter this transformation through our Personal Year.

A Personal Year refers to how a calendar year affects this change in energy for you, specifically. It is like a weather forecast. It dictates your behaviour and experiences in all areas of your life – personal, professional, financial and health.

A universal year is the sum total of the current year. 2023 when you add it up (2+0+2+3) equals 7. 2023 with a Universal no 7, is deeply connected with spiritual enlightenment and intuition. The year indicates change and some sort of upheaval so we go deeper and understand ourselves and the world around us better. It is a year of transformation, realistic manifestation, intuition, and compassion. On a global level, the transformation may reveal changing power paradigms, collective curiosity and open-mindedness to new ideas in the space of technology and spirituality.

The overall theme of the Universal Year 7, 2023 focusses on massive change and disruption.

What can one expect in 2023?

The mantra for the year is patience so move, cautiously and avoid rushing into things without planning and due diligence Seek time for soul-evolving healing, reflection and inner focus Find your truth and dignity by growing and outgrowing yourself Truth will find its way from behind the closeted folds of deception Choose to take time off to study, research or work on a project Spirituality will take precedence over material gain Environmental consciousness and need for humaneness, will bring people together



Each year, the energies change for you, personally depending on your birthday and has an impact on your experiences and behaviour through your Personal Year.

How do you determine Your Personal Year for 2023?

To arrive at your Personal Year (PY), add your birthday + birth month + the current year (the current year, in this case it is 2+0+2+3 =7).

Only the Day and Month are to be added to the Current Year.

So, if your birthday is 11th January, then you add 11 + 1 to the current year i.e 2023

11.1.2023 = 1+1+1+2+0+2+3 = 10

Further break down the double digits till you arrive at a single digit 10 = 1+0 =1.

Therefore, in this example of birthdate, the Personal Year is 1.

Personal Year 1:

Independence & Creativity

It is time to shrug the remnants of the past year and usher the dawn of new beginnings and opportunities with renewed focus and zest. You will discover a new you, this year. Expect unavoidable changes at work with a strong urge to take your career to the next level - with new projects, a new career path, or a new challenge in your current job. Get a head start on your health goals and release pent up emotions, stress and mental worries. You may invest in property or redecoration of an existing one. Go easy on any impulsive spends. A great time to commit to a new relationship or be inspired to deepen your existing relationship. Allowing pride and procrastination can sabotage your prospects of victory.

Personal Year 2:

Relationship & Co-operation

Opportunities of collaboration and partnership will present themselves to you at work and in business. Be a catalyst to someone else’s growth and learn to listen to others. This is a year to nurture your plans and stay focused on your goals. The year may seem slower, so be patient. Relationships are in the spotlight. Be discerning in knowing the difference between fair-weather and best friends. Avoid confrontations and keep a check on your mood swings. Tact is the keyword. Money may seem low and your emotional sensitivity will magnify that thought into worry. Relax, it isn’t all that bad. Tune into your intuition to guide you. Unconventional sources of income may wind their way to you. Emotional decisions, over-trusting and playing the victim, can impede your chances of victory.

Personal Year 3:

Optimism & Priority

You are likely to be optimistic and witty with friends, fun and abundant opportunities coming your way. Any creative expression you foster, can move you into a new direction to expand your horizons. You will be in the spotlight with invitations for parties, reunions and networking meet-ups. Financially, this is a fairly good year. You may get into sticky situations, when you bite off more than you can chew. Prioritise important areas of growth. Learn to push away feelings of lethargy, impulsive behavior and mood fluctuations. Be kind to yourself, lighten up and learn to laugh, more. A windfall may add surprise to your year so be in the receiving. Watch those spends and avoid falling into the borrowing trap. Superficial friendships, impulsive decisions, bottling up emotions may hamper your victory.

Personal Year 4:

Patience & Structure

The time to re-evaluate your career, money and health goals is imperative. So, is being organized and establishing routines to bear positive results and peace. Plan your finances and make budgeting an integral part of the plan. Your hard work may not always be commensurate with the result, keep going. You may find yourself doing things several times until you get them right or waiting to see it fructify. Patience is the name of the game. Expect disruptive changes in your work and life. Clinging to a job or project that is not beneficial may force you to leave it or result in your exit. It’s a year where property matters take the spotlight. Expect added financial responsibilities. Remember, here’s hope; all the hard work will bear fruits in time. Stubbornness and the temptation of get-rich-quick schemes, can hurt your chances of victory.

Personal Year 5:

Freedom & Focus

Expect a flurry of activities, unexpected opportunities, soirees, adventure, love for life this year. You experience freedom from old conditions of delays and frustrations. Past relationships make way for new ones so accept the changes and move forward with confidence. Take calculated risks, be flexible and get out of your comfort zone before you are forced out. You may contemplate relocation or a job shift. Expand your network and embrace opportunities to promote yourself. Make sure you don't scatter your energies and avoid - overcommitting, lavish expenditure or over indulgence. Spontaneous travel opportunities take you on joyful adventures. Saving before spending would be prudent in the long run. Scattered energy, arguments, lack of financial restraint can make your walk to victory longer.

Personal Year 6:

Responsibility & Harmony

It’s a year replete with progress and new responsibilities of domestic life. A time to evaluate relationships, beginning with the one you have with yourself. Opportunities for collaboration on new projects will emerge. And perhaps gifts, inheritance or a bounty, too. A legal breakthrough, is a possibility if you have been struggling in the past. Seek peace in relationships by displaying more resilience and less resentment. A good time to attract a romantic partner if you are single. Matters of health may need your attention. A fairly good year for finances with unexpected opportunities for recognition. Reunions and meetups will be a source of delight. When confronted with choices, be sure you to base your decisions on what your intuition moves you towards. Trusting easily and seeking perfection may have you struggling to victory.

Personal Year 7:

Spirituality & Reflection

You spend more time alone, introspecting in a year that tests your faith and resilience and strengthens the foundation of your life. Unexpected events find you seeking your inner purpose as you become a catalyst of change for others. Step away from old patterns so you can open up to a new perspective, awareness and journey, life is placing before you. Success, money and recognition will walk to you, so long as you calm that ‘monkey mind’. Specialize in what you hold close to your heart. You may share centerstage and have encounters with brilliant minds. Things may seem slow but the wheels of progress are moving. Be astute and diligent, in financial matters and new relationships. Being egoistic or seeking instant gratification, can be counterproductive in the walk to victory.

Personal Year 8:

Inner Strength & Patience

The efforts of the past 8 years pay off as dividends. What is due to you, comes to you, so keep your resolve. Let your inner voice guide you in monetary decisions, avoid the temptation of going with the herd and speculating. Live up to your potential by being, doing and experiencing more. Focus on restoring balance in unsettled issues. Changes in job, relationships and health will force you out of your comfort zone. It may not seem easy, but it will be rewarding. You may experience see-saw between your material needs and spirituality and it’s okay. A good time to buy or sell property. You may find yourself in the line of fire with power games at work or in relationships. Remember, being egoistic, bossy, neglecting your loved ones, playing victim can affect your chances of victory.

Personal Year 9:

Endings & New Beginnings

The year calls for closure of situations and issues that are not helping you move forward – to let go and let God. It’s time to conclude all unfinished business. It is an opportunity for financial growth and progress in business. Things may seem delayed or stuck, trust in the process. Donate, detox, declutter and disassociate. You have the determination to get what you desire. Manifest, wisely in what you desire personally, professionally and relationship-wise. You are likely to be involved in some humanitarian work. Opportunities for new sources of income are a possibility. Expand your vision and goals to travel, learn and grow. It’s a time to reflect, and be recognized. A surprise dividend or closure of an investment from the past, inheritance or a gift is high on the cards. Pride, haste and obsession can confine your victory.

Farzana Suri is a Victory Coach using the science of numerology who coaches people through their life's challenges to take the leap to victory,. For a personalised forecast, you may contact Farzana at surifarzana@gmail.com or visit her website www.farzanasuri.com