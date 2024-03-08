112 Miss World Contestants Celebrate International Women's Day With Great Zeal And Zest

The divas from the 71st 'Miss World Beauty Pageant' have joined the brouhaha of women's rights with whippersnapper consciousness and great zest. The contestants have gathered on the floor to celebrate feminist achievements and express gratitude.

All the 112 divas with separate cultural identities have replicated the message of inclusivity and empowerment. The ramp is also a glimpse of versatile little eternities that mark out the differences and foster the essence of female existence, far from white feminism or the dominance of a particular race or community.

The message of inclusivity

The contestants from different corners of the country have given a luminous message on behalf of the most prestigious international beauty pageant to join the vital stream. While cherishing the legacy of the most amazing women from around the world and raising voices to inspire the evolution of inclusion, they have also endorsed the idea of breaking down the barriers to beef up gender equality in contemporary society.

The purpose of the ongoing show is to combine wisdom, knowledge, and an eyeful of happy dreambots with the #BWAP (beauty with a purpose) banner.

The divas are ready for the final rounds

The final event will take place at the dazzling JIO World Center on March 9. You can watch the live stream on the official website of the Miss World Organization. As the pageant has come back to India after around 28 years, the nation awaits to track the final results.