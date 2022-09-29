HC directs Mumbai suburban collector to reconstruct demolished crematorium used by fisherfolk | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay high court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the suburban collector to take “immediate steps” to reconstruct the crematorium of fisherfolk at Erangal in Malad, which was demolished without giving them a hearing, within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar, while asking the government to recover the construction cost from the petitioner, Chetan Vyas, has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him. The cost is to be paid to two fisherfolk who intervened in the PIL.

Vyas had filed a PIL raising concerns over the unauthorised construction of a crematorium on the beach by the fishing community alleging that it was contrary to the coastal zone regulation (CRZ) notification of January 2011.

Read Also Bombay HC directs 10 crore compensation for fisherman families affected by Thane Creek Bridge

The fishermen had said that they were rebuilding an open crematorium, comprising a shed and poles which was damaged during cyclone Taukte last year. They said they have been using the crematorium prior to 1991.

The crematorium has to be reconstructed at the site in “conformity” with the photographs submitted by the fisherfolk. The reconstruction work has to be carried out under the supervision of deputy collector Vikas Gajare.

The court has set aside the September 12 order of Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority’s (MCZMA) that rejected a proposal sent through MHADA for repairing the crematorium. The MCZMA had rejected the proposal stating that the PIL “is pending regarding illegal crematorium which is dismantled and in such case seeking repair permission is irrational.”

During the earlier hearing, the Hc had called for a death register maintained at the crematorium which showed that the first cremation took place on December 25, 1990. Later, two other cremations took place in February and March 1991, which were prior to the CRZ notification coming into force.

“This shows there was a crematorium (prior to 1991)…. the impression given is that it is a new construction,” CJ Datta had said.

The judges had summoned suburban collector Nidhi Chaudhari who demolished the crematorium without giving a hearing to the community. The court had come down heavily on Chaudhari for taking “entirely different approach” and “subverting court orders” while demolishing the crematorium.

The court was informed that the demolition was carried out following directions from MCZMA.

The court had then rapped the MCZMA for passing orders without giving a hearing to the aggrieved persons.

The Hc has kept the matter for hearing on November 10 to show compliance.