Bombay HC directs 10 crore compensation for fisherman families affected by Thane Creek Bridge

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed for an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore to be paid to the families of fishermen whose livelihood has been affected due to the ongoing construction of the third Thane creek bridge near Vashi.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav had last month directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to deposit Rs 10 crore in the court, after it was informed that despite directions passed in August 2021 for a committee to be set up to determine the compensation amount for the affected people, there was no progress on it.

The bench on Wednesday directed the HC registrar to disburse Rs 10 crore deposited by the MSRDC to the petitioner - 'Mariyayi Macchimaar Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit', a co-operative society of fishermen, within a period of two weeks. The petitioner society would then distribute the amount to the project-affected people, by giving Rs 1 lakh per family.

The court in its order noted that it cannot expect these families to wait any further without any livelihood or compensation.

The HC said this was only an ad hoc compensation amount, and the MSRDC must determine the final compensation payable to the affected families within three months.

In August 2021, the same bench had passed the order while hearing a petition filed by fishermen's co-operative society, raising welfare concerns about members of their community located in and around the Thane creek.

The high court had then cleared the way for construction of the six-lane Thane Creek Bridge (TCB)- III on the Sion-Panvel highway, but noted that the project would impact the customary right of the fishermen residing around the creek.

The HC had then directed for a 'TCB compensation committee' to be set up to determine the compensation amount to be given to the project-affected families.

In February this year, advocate Zaman Ali, appearing for the petitioner, approached the HC and informed that the aggrieved fisher folk were still not paid any compensation.

The HC then appointed senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani as amicus curiae (to assist the court). Jagtiani had told the court that the project would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of the fisher folk living in the vicinity.

ALSO READ HC slams authorities for not finalising interim compensation for fishermen affected by Thane Creek...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST