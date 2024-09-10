Why Health Insurance Is Essential During Monsoon

New Delhi: Monsoon in India is all about respite from the sweltering summer heat, lush greenery, and unique opportunities for travel. Positive pointers aside, monsoon also brings with it risky potholes, high humidity, flooding, and a host of seasonal illnesses. Hence, it is important to take care of our health and to ensure we are financially protected to manage potential issues related to the same. And to financially protect yourself from potential illnesses during monsoon, you must ensure you scour through the various health insurance plans available in the market and finalise one that’s best suited for your needs.

Have doubts about safeguarding your health with insurance during monsoon? This article will help you get a clear understanding.

Importance of having a health insurance during monsoon

Increased risk of waterborne diseases and viral infections

Heavy downpour during the monsoon often leads to accumulation of stagnant water and even flooding. Such water is known to be the breeding ground for harmful bacteria and viruses, which, if come in contact with us, may lead to waterborne diseases such as dengue, typhoid, and cholera. Health insurance plans help cover the cost of certain health check-ups, diagnosis, treatment, and even hospitalisation, and ensure that you are financially secured in such situations. Carefully read your policy documents to understand its limitations, inclusions, and exclusions, so you are aware.

Cashless hospitalisation

Major health troubles during the rainy season may require hospitalisation, and the cost of hospitalisation, in several cases, may be substantial. Having a health insurance policy can help you cover pre and post hospitalisation expenses plus ensure cashless hospitalisation (room charges, surgical fees, etc.) for diseases and illnesses covered in the policy document. This will ensure that you or your family member gets treated with peace of mind and without financial stress.

Preventive care

Several health insurance plans, including family health insurance plans, cover preventive care services such as pneumococcal vaccination and health check-ups. Getting necessary vaccinations in time can help prevent the risk of various diseases, and regular health check-ups ensure that potential health issues – seasonal or otherwise – are detected at an early or at least in time, and dealt with thereafter.

Simple but essential tips to stay health during the monsoon season

Maintain proper hygiene – from washing your hands with soap and water from time to time to drinking boiled water, and ensuring your food is clean and safe to eat.

Keep your surroundings clean and prevent accumulation of rain water. This rain water, if remains stagnant, may be the breeding ground for mosquitoes and bacteria.

Avoid damp areas in your home since such areas may also attract pests.

Ensure a healthy and nutritious diet and keep your immunity levels up. A balanced, nutritious diet helps boost our immune system and that helps your body fight off infections.

Take your flu vaccines in time to provide additional protection.

Try to stay active by doing indoor exercises and other physical activity because that can help maintain overall health.

Be alert! If you notice any unusual symptoms like digestive issues or cold/cough, then seek medical help as soon as possible.

Regularly disinfect and clean your living space to prevent the spread of bacteria and germs.

Conclusion

Health insurance plans, especially health insurance plans for family , hold significance throughout the year. A good health insurance policy not only provides us with peace of mind but also financial protection and access to necessary healthcare. This way we can happily focus on our wellbeing without worrying about finances. But while you are ensuring an insurance coverage for your family and you, please adopt healthy practices during the monsoon to stay safe and healthy, and enjoy the season for all its wonders!

