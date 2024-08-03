 Understanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsUnderstanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan

Understanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan

After the pandemic, the need for a medical insurance plan has been reinforced in many families across India. While the need was always there, the tough times have made it more apparent. If you are looking for the best health insurance plans and wondering how to choose the right one for your family, this is the blog for you.

PNN News DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Understanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan |

New Delhi (India) August 3 : After the pandemic, the need for a medical insurance plan has been reinforced in many families across India. While the need was always there, the tough times have made it more apparent. If you are looking for the best health insurance plans and wondering how to choose the right one for your family, this is the blog for you. It will discuss in detail the things to consider while comparing plans from various eminent insurance providers to select the best one for you and your family.

How to Select the Best Family Health Plan For Your Family? 

Go through each step, take notes and use them while comparing health insurance plans for the family online: 

Select the Right Policy 

The first step should be comparing various plans and figuring out what plans will work the best for your family. Individual plans, critical illness plans, or family floater plans, choose one based on your family’s needs. 

Get a Sufficient Sum Insured 

Consider the healthcare cost for all the members you want to purchase this plan for and get a sum insured that is sufficient to cover that. A high sum insured can be reassuring as medical inflation is on a continuous rise. 

Extensive Coverage is Good 

The next thing to consider while comparing plans is their coverage. If a plan provides a wide coverage it is beneficial for your family as it can protect them from all medical treatments. 

Select Coverage Riders if Needed

If you want to still enhance the coverage of your base plan you can get plan riders in exchange for a slight premium increase. For example, you can opt for critical illness rider, personal accident cover, maternity and newborn baby cover etc. 

Prefer a Huge Network of Hospitals 

If your plan covers the reputable hospitals near your residence, you will be able to opt for cashless hospitalisation whenever necessary. Therefore, you should prefer an insurer that offers a large network of hospitals. 

Go Through the Exclusions

A plan may be comprehensive yet it also has some exclusions. It is essential to check a plan’s exclusions as it will remove any misunderstanding and surprises during claim settlement. 

Check for Flexibility 

A medical insurance plan for your family must be flexible enough that it lets you add new family members. Ensure that all members under the plan can continue receiving the same benefits as the base plan even if a senior member meets death. 

Check the Sub-Limits and Co-Payment Clauses 

Some plans have co-payment clauses or sub-limits on some coverage benefits like room rents, AYUSH treatments, OPD costs, maternity coverage, domiciliary treatments, organ donor expenses etc. Try to find a plan that has low or zero sub-limits or co-payment clauses. 

Look for Low or Zero Waiting Periods 

The waiting period for pre-existing diseases generally spans from 2 to 4 years. Usually, all medical insurance plans come with waiting periods. Choose a plan that has a low or zero PED waiting period. 

Compare Premiums 

Compare the premiums against the coverage benefit and avoid comparing it independently. Moreover, look for premium discounts to get the best plan offering extensive coverage at affordable premiums.

Read Also
Kerala Landslides: Finance Ministry Orders PSU Insurers To Fast-Track Claims; LIC To Expedite PM...
article-image

The Bottom Line 

This was a brief discussion about what to look for while comparing medical insurance plans from the leading insurance providers currently thriving in the market. Carefully consider each factor and your family’s unique requirements to get the best plan.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Understanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan

Understanding Medical Insurance Options: Choosing The Right Family Health Plan

Securing Your Golden Years: Choosing The Best Health Insurance Plans For Seniors

Securing Your Golden Years: Choosing The Best Health Insurance Plans For Seniors

Navigating Senior Health Insurance: Understanding Policies And Coverage Options

Navigating Senior Health Insurance: Understanding Policies And Coverage Options