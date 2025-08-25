UAE’s Indian-Origin Billion-Dirham Tycoon Asked About His Dream Home; His Answer Will Leave You Stunned

Ankur Aggarwal | File Photo

In the glittering world of luxury real estate, “liveability” and “lifestyle” are buzzwords that dominate conversations. But for Ankur Aggarwal, the Delhi-born CA turned multibillion-dirham entrepreneur behind BNW Developments, the essence of luxury lies in something simpler: the feeling of home.

Speaking recently on Raj Shamani’s popular podcast Figuring Out, Aggarwal offered a rare glimpse into his personal philosophy. During a rapid-fire round, Shamani asked him to pick between a mansion and a penthouse. The developer, known for his sharp business instincts, paused before answering. “Neither,” he said. “What I really want is a home.”

For Aggarwal, home is not about marble finishes or panoramic views—it’s about belonging, comfort, and family. “At the end of the day, what matters most is the feeling of homeliness and the people you share it with,” he reflected. In an industry where size and spectacle often define success, his words carried an unusual weight.

Pressed further, Aggarwal revealed that he currently resides in a villa in Dubai, a choice that reflects both privacy and practicality. When asked about his dream home, the entrepreneur quipped, “I don’t have a dream home because I simply don’t dream. I live in the present.”

The remark summed up his blend of pragmatism and emotional clarity, a balance that perhaps explains his meteoric rise from borrowing Rs 70,000 for his first venture to leading projects worth billions today.

For someone building branded residences and luxury spaces across the UAE, Aggarwal’s personal preference underscores an often-overlooked truth: luxury isn’t just about what dazzles the eye, but what grounds the soul.

Looking ahead, BNW Developments is preparing to launch projects worth Rs 20,000 crore over the next year, each infused with the same ethos, creating spaces that feel less like assets and more like homes.