TMJ, Jaw Pain & Headaches — How Spine Alignment Plays A Role

Dr Harish Grover |

Headaches and jaw pain can be a source of frustration, particularly when they come back regardless of what treatment you take. A lot of people believe that these issues can be attributed to stress or dental issues. However, there's more to the story, which is rooted in the spine. The relationship between your neck, jaw and the spine plays more of a part in your health and general well-being than many people think.

Understanding TMJ, its Signs and Symptoms

The temporomandibular joints, also known as TMJ, connect the lower jaw (mandible) to your skull. It's among the most commonly utilised joints throughout your body. You make use of it whenever you chew, speak or even yawn. If this joint isn't functioning correctly, it could create discomfort and pain that can go to the jaw.

The most common TMJ symptoms are:

● The sound of your jaw clicking or popping whenever you close or open your mouth

● The jaw is stiff or sluggish.

● Pressure or facial pain around the ears.

● Regular migraines or frequent headaches

● Shoulder and neck tightness

Although factors such as stress and grinding of teeth, as well as tooth misalignment, may contribute to TMJ issues, the position of your spine and neck frequently plays a subtle but important part.

The Undiscovered Link Between the Jaw and the Spine

Your spine and jaw are linked by ligaments, muscles and nerves that regulate the movement of your jaw and help you equilibrium. The top of your spine, called the cervical spine, is a support for your head, and can help to ensure your posture is in a good place.

If your spine isn't aligned correctly, specifically around the neck, this can cause tension in the muscles that regulate jaw movements. The tension can put compensatory pressures on the TMJ from , causing discomfort, inflammation , pressures in eyeball or even persistent headaches. A poor posture, like slouching when using the computer or phone a sure way to make it even more painful, because it puts strain on your neck and upper back muscles, which work in tandem with the jaw.

If, for example, your neck is not in biomechanically aligned your jaw is likely to follow.

What Chiropractic Treatment Can Benefit You

That's where the chiropractic treatment is essential. Chiropractic specialists focus on correcting misalignments in the spine that influence how your body works and is moved. If the cervical spine is aligned, it assists in relaxing muscle tension, improves nerve transmission, and relieves the pressure on your jaw joint.

With gentle adjustments, as well as particular therapies, chiropractic treatment may:

● Reducing pressure on nerves surrounding the TMJ.

● Relieve tight muscles in your neck and face.

● The jaw can be restored to its natural movement.

● Help relieve tension headaches, facial discomfort.

● Enhance posture and body alignment .

In contrast to medicines that simply reduce discomfort, chiropractic therapy targets the root of the problem by giving your body the help it requires to heal itself naturally.

A Whole-Body Solution for Lasting Relief

Treating TMJ discomfort isn't only concerned with fixing your jaw, but also about bringing the entire spinal and nerve system to the right balance. After the spine has been properly aligned, patients will find relief from jaw pain but also fewer headaches, a more comfortable posture and improved sleeping habits.

Dr Harish Grover, founder of painflame clinic, believes that being aware of the link between the jaw and the spine is essential to finding long-lasting relief.

If you're experiencing jaw pain, aching, or frequent headaches, it could be that your spine is the problem. If you take the proper treatment and proper alignment, it is possible to find long-lasting relief and be back enjoying your life free of pain.