How I Built My First Team—And Why It Still Feels Like Family

I’ve launched multiple businesses across different industries—food, travel, crypto, events, and media. But if there’s one thing I’m most proud of, it’s not a brand or a balance sheet. It’s the people I built it all with.

My first team wasn’t hired through big agencies. They didn’t come from elite colleges or impressive resumes. They were people I believed in—and who believed in me before the world did.

Let me take you back to how it all started.

It Began with One Simple Need

When I opened my first outlet, Breadways, I needed help. Not just with managing the counter or handling the orders, but with figuring out the small chaos of running a business every single day.

So I started small.

I hired people who were honest, who asked questions, and who weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. I wasn’t looking for experts—I was looking for teammates. People I could trust at 10 a.m. when the delivery didn’t arrive, and at midnight when we were still cleaning the floor.

We learned together. We messed up together. But we also built something meaningful—together.

Loyalty Over Labels

One of the earliest team members I hired had no professional training. But they showed up every day with consistency, heart, and hunger to grow. Over time, they became one of my most trusted operations leads.

That’s when I realized: skills can be taught. Loyalty, values, and work ethic? That’s built over time.

Even today, some of those early team members work with me across newer projects. They’ve grown, evolved, and become leaders in their own right. And the bond we share goes beyond salaries or titles—it’s rooted in shared effort and belief.

We Didn’t Have a Manual—So We Built One

In the early days, there was no SOP, no HR policy, and certainly no fancy onboarding. What we had were conversations, late-night problem-solving, and a shared commitment to figure things out as we went.

We made mistakes. We over-ordered. We under-budgeted. We had days where we sold out and nights when we barely broke even.

But through all of that, we developed our own rhythm. We built trust. We learned what worked, and what didn’t. That chaos? It taught us everything we needed to know.

And more than anything, it taught us to rely on each other.

Culture Wasn’t a Strategy—It Was a Feeling

Today, when people ask me about company culture, I smile.

We didn’t create culture through mission statements. We created it by how we treated each other. We celebrated small wins. We had each other’s backs during tough times. We shared meals. We shared dreams. We even shared disappointment.

That’s why even as we’ve grown—expanding into restaurants like Aquila, Bergamo, The Sky High, and Yara Dubai—the heart of our team culture still feels the same. It’s real. It’s emotional. It’s human.

We might have uniforms now. We might run multi-city operations. But deep down, that sense of family hasn’t changed.

Growth Didn’t Mean Replacing People—It Meant Growing With Them

As the business grew, I didn’t want to outgrow the people who helped me build it. So I invested in them. I sent them for training. I gave them bigger responsibilities. I trusted them with new roles.

In return, they brought their best selves to work every single day.

Some of them now lead major departments. Some run my restaurant branches. Some have even launched side businesses of their own—with my full support.

To me, that’s success. Watching someone rise—not just as an employee, but as a person.

What I’d Tell Any First-Time Founder About Team Building

If you’re just starting out and wondering how to build your first team, here’s what I’d say:

● Hire for values, not just skills. You can teach someone Excel, but not honesty.

● Be present. Show up, not just physically, but emotionally. Lead by example.

● Invest in people, not just processes. Your team is your culture. Treat them with care.

● Create shared goals. Don’t just talk numbers. Talk dreams, too.

● Celebrate often. It doesn’t have to be big. A thank-you goes a long way.

The Team Is the Brand

People often talk about logos, colors, and slogans when they mention brand building. But in my experience, the real brand is the team.

It’s the way a waiter smiles at a guest in Yara Dubai. The way a marketing executive goes the extra mile to meet a deadline. The way a kitchen staff member corrects an order without being asked.

That’s what customers remember.

That’s what partners notice.

That’s what lasts.

Family by Choice

Looking back, I didn’t just build a company. I built a group of people who care. Who show up. Who treat the business like it’s their own.

And that, to me, is the most valuable part of being an entrepreneur.

Because when the tables are full, the reviews are positive, and the business is growing—it’s easy to smile.

But when the lights go out, or the orders are delayed, or something doesn’t go as planned—that’s when you realize the value of the people standing beside you.

Not employees. Not staff. Family.