The Operations Architect: How A Diagnostics COO Built An IT-Driven Operating System For Scale

By Staff Reporter: Most companies scale by adding people. Rajsharavan Senthilvelan scales by connecting them. |

As Chief Operating Officer (employee) at a diagnostics organization, Senthilvelan has emerged as a rare hybrid operator—an “operations architect” who designs the connective tissue across HR, Finance, IT, and R&D/Operations, then encodes those interfaces into policy, process, and software. His mandate blends operations governance, engineering discipline, and IT leadership into a single system that performs under regulatory pressure.

“Interfaces fail quietly,” he says. “Define them, instrument them, and prove they work—across people, process, and code.”

That philosophy sits at the core of how he manages the company.

A COO Mandate With Full-System Ownership

Senthilvelan’s portfolio goes far beyond traditional COO responsibilities. In addition to budgeting, forecasting, procurement, vendor management, payroll, and hiring, he owns the organization’s end-to-end operating system.

This includes:

Capacity planning and production scheduling for diagnostic operations

Quality and compliance governance, spanning SOPs, validation, change control, and documentation cycles

Risk management and business continuity, with declared RPO/RTO standards and tested disaster-recovery readiness

Facilities, instrument uptime, and supply-chain reliability, including approved vendor lists and inbound QA

Customer and partner SLAs tied to measurable post-implementation support

Cross-functional OKRs and KPIs

A pragmatic PMO cadence that prevents drift and keeps execution aligned

He also rebuilt core HR and administrative systems by replacing basic timekeeping with an enterprise-grade Time & Attendance platform and a policy-driven Leave Management System. Standardized roles, competency frameworks, measurable performance outcomes, cleaner audit trails, and faster exception handling collectively produced nearly a 40% improvement in operational throughput.

The common thread: treating operational handoffs as engineering problems, not administrative ones.

An IT Spine Designed for Reliability

Senthilvelan’s role extends into full ownership of the IT function—rare for a COO, but essential in modern diagnostics where data integrity and uptime define product viability.

He architects and governs the company’s high-availability AWS backbone, including:

SSO/IdP-backed RBAC

Network segmentation and secret management

Encryption in transit and at rest

Event-driven ingestion pipelines with edge validation

Tuned ETL/ELT workflows and governed schemas for LIS reporting

An API gateway with authenticated, rate-limited access for bench-side tools

CI/CD pipelines tied to formal change-control that emit audit-ready artifacts

He also maintains organization-wide observability—centralized metrics, logs, alerts, SLOs, SLAs—and runs on-call systems with scripted incident-response runbooks. Backup/restore drills are executed against declared RPO/RTO targets, and FinOps governance ensures compute capacity scales accurately with assay loads and device deployments.

The effect is a unified operating and technology backbone where reliability, evidence, and compliance are engineered from commit to production.

Publications, Peer Review, and Industry Contributions

Beyond operations, Senthilvelan is an active contributor to the diagnostics and management community. He has authored multiple publications, including:

A Clinical Chemistry abstract on faster, cost-efficient fungal diagnostics

Peer-reviewed articles on SME digital transformation, generative AI ethics, AI-supported decision-making, strategic use of AI in business, and sustainable organizational practices

He also serves as an industry evaluator and judge, contributing to the Globee® Awards and acting as a second-round SIIA CODiE Community Judge, where he has reviewed more than 275 technology and business innovations.

About the Rajsharavan Senthilvelan

Rajsharavan Senthilvelan is a Connecticut-based COO (employee) known for building operational systems anchored in engineering precision. He has designed cross-functional interfaces, instituted T&A and LMS systems, authored automation software that supports diagnostic device workflows, led AWS architecture, and standardized budgeting, procurement, vendor management, payroll, and hiring within a regulated environment.

He holds an MBA, an M.S. in Information Systems, and PMP/AWS-SA certifications, and continues to publish peer-reviewed research.