Sanjeev Kumar L Emerges Champion At PGTI NexGen Hosted By Lucknow Golf Club

New Delhi [India], September 11: The PGTI NexGen hosted by Lucknow Golf Club witnessed high-quality golf and intense competition, culminating in a spectacular win for Sanjeev Kumar (L). With a brilliant final round of 65, highlighted by seven birdies and near-flawless ball striking, Sanjeev stormed to the top of the leaderboard to finish with an aggregate of 203 (-13), securing the championship in style. His composed approach on the final day allowed him to outshine the rest of the field and claim an emphatic victory.

Finishing in second place was Umed Kumar, who delivered steady golf across the three rounds and ended with a total of 205 (-11). Umed’s consistency and controlled play kept him in contention right till the end, proving once again that he is among the most reliable performers on the PGTI NexGen circuit. Kushal Singh secured third place with a total of 211 (-5), showing flashes of brilliance through the tournament that will certainly boost his confidence in the upcoming events.

The battle for fourth place featured a three-way tie, with Chandarjeet Yadav (212, -4), Md Nawab (212, -4), and Irfan Ali Mollah (212, -4) all putting up spirited performances. Their aggressive play and resilience were rewarded with strong finishes inside the top five. Just one shot behind were a host of challengers at 213 (-3), including Rohit Baisoya, who carded a brilliant 66 on the final day to surge up the leaderboard, alongside Brashwarpal Singh, Bipin Mukhiya, and Bangladesh’s Md Solayeman.

The leaderboard further saw Khokan Molla in 11th at 214 (-2), while Vasu Sehgal and Abhimanyu Dhara ended tied at 12th with 215 (-1). Himanshu Nagar, Pawan Verma, and Sukanta Mondal all finished at 216 (even par), tying for 14th and adding to the depth of talent on display. The mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players at Lucknow Golf Club highlighted the true spirit of the PGTI NexGen series, which aims to nurture and showcase the next generation of golfing talent in India.

The success of this tournament at the historic Lucknow Golf Club not only brought excitement to the local golfing community but also added momentum to the NexGen series, which continues to provide a vital platform for young professionals and rising stars. With Sanjeev Kumar lifting the trophy, the focus now shifts to the next PGTI NexGen tournament, where fans and players alike are eagerly waiting to see who can build on this momentum and make a mark in the coming weeks.

