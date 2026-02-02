Rungta University Hosts N Raghuraman For A Leadership Session On Time, Choices, And Success

At Rungta University, a leadership session reframed success as a question of judgment, priorities, and choices and not ambition alone. |

Talent and hard work are subjects regularly discussed in conversations about success. However, in reality, the way careers are more decisively moulded is far more subtle: by how people value their time and make use of it.

This was the underlying idea of a special leadership session organized by management guru N. Raghuraman in Rungta University, in response to which students assembled not to listen to another motivational speech, but to engage in practical discussions on subjects ranging from decision-making to discipline.

Addressing students across disciplines, Raghuraman spoke of leadership as a daily practice rather than as a title. Careers, he said, are to be chosen not for salary or social status, but for alignment with one’s temperament, values, and capacity for sustained effort. “Money can be earned again,” he noted, “but time never returns.” The difference between temporary success and lasting impact often lies in recognizing this early.

The session went beyond the realm of theories to the reality of living: the impact of incremental decisions building up over a period of time, the damaging nature of misplaced priorities. The essence of the message entailed the student to think of success not in terms of speedy progression, but as the product of action under stress.

At the same time, the importance of the role of participation and curiosity in developing skills was emphasized too. Raghuraman pointed out that the development of leadership abilities occurs through participation; for instance, by asking questions or listening to others develops leadership abilities, no less in classrooms than in boardrooms.

The dialogue also briefly broached the subject of personal responsibility in professional life. Whether it’s avoiding distractions or making ethical choices, it’s important for a person to know that leadership doesn't start until responsibility is assigned. The only way one truly becomes a good leader is by understanding time, consequences, and other individuals.

Lastly, the session ended with a powerful but basic message: true success is not actually concerned with velocity, visibility, nor accolades, but rather with judgment—knowing when to act, when to wait, and how to remain true to one's self in the face of a shifting situation.

At a time when career paths are becoming more and more uncertain, the conversation provided students something more valuable than advice: perspective.