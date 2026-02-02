How Franky Joy's Mobile-First Approach Is Transforming B2B Commerce In Real-Time Environments |

Franky Joy, Team Lead at Lane Automotive, has spent nearly a decade building mobile-first B2B platforms for high-pressure industries. His approach offers lessons for businesses worldwide struggling to serve professionals who need instant access to product catalogues while mobile.

According to data compiled by SellersCommerce, 90% of B2B buyers who have a positive mobile experience purchase again from the same vendor, compared with just 50% of those reporting poor mobile experiences. Yet the challenge extends beyond simply having a mobile-responsive website. In high-pressure environments where decisions must be made in seconds rather than minutes, traditional B2B platforms often fall short. This architectural mismatch feels particularly acute in specialised industries where professionals might need real-time access to thousands of product SKUs and seamless ordering capabilities on mobile.

Franky Joy, Team Lead at Lane Automotive, a major US supplier of high-performance auto parts and accessories, brings over 18 years of cross-domain expertise spanning credit bureau systems (Experian projects), investment banking platforms (UBS projects), and supply chain automation (Lane Automotive), to tackling these challenges in the automotive racing and performance parts industry. His expertise spans from mobile-first B2B platforms to warehouse automation, with his robotics and automation work earning the 2025 Global Tech Awards for Robotic and Automation Technology and Cases & Faces Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation. An IEEE Senior Member, Hackathon Raptors Fellow, and Forbes Technology Council member, he also serves as a judge for the Global Recognition Awards and Business Intelligence Group. His approach to mobile-first B2B platform design, refined over nearly a decade in the automotive racing sector, offers insights applicable across industries where real-time decision-making is critical. As a technical product exhibitor at the Performance Racing industry shows, he connects directly with customers to refine software products based on real-time feedback. An IEEE-certified professional in Ethically Aligned Design, he possesses hands-on experience of integrating robotic systems and developing AI-driven solutions, bridging AI, automation and performance engineering.

The Challenge of High-Pressure Industries

Despite the growing role of mobile experience for B2B buyers, many platforms still assume buyers sit at office desks with a stable internet connection and a convenient time to browse. However, this assumption breaks down in industries where purchasing happens in the field.

"Supplying car parts to racing teams and pit crews is a stark example of this challenge," explains Franky Joy. "Often the need arises to identify and order parts on-site, during live events, sometimes even whilst vehicles are still on the track. Desktop platforms require typing complex codes and navigating multiple screens, waiting for pages to load, which makes them barely usable in high-pressure environments."

The challenges are not limited to racing, as there are many other industries that would benefit from quick, mobile-friendly ordering customised for field teams, with features like instant barcode scanning, product discovery tools, or minimum advertised price tracking.

Franky Joy led end-to-end development of the PriceGuidePro (PGP) platform and mobile application to solve these exact problems. The platform provides real-time access to millions of part numbers, offering live order submission and shopping carts synchronised across multiple devices, ensuring consistency when users switch from mobile or tablet to desktop. The features of the platform directly address the shortcomings of generic B2B solutions. They include barcode and UPC scanning for instant product identification, allowing instant checking for parts availability, pricing, and alternative options. It also takes into account the fact that businesses often source from various suppliers for a single project, allowing simultaneous usage of multiple vendor carts.

Solutions for the Real World

To answer the demand for mobile solutions, companies may try to retrofit desktop ones, but this often turns out to be not that efficient.

"What separates mobile-first platforms from retrofitted desktop solutions is the thought put into practical details," comments Franky Joy. "You need to take into account how the platform will be used in practice and provide the necessary functionality, such as offline mode, customisable formats or notification options. In high-pressure environments, even seemingly small features often grow in significance."

The platform developed by Franky Joy has been adopted by thousands of automotive dealers and resellers, as well as third-party integrators and partner companies. For Lane Automotive, it allowed increasing online sales by 80%, growing revenue from digital channels in total sales in the period from 2018 to 2023. The recognition extends beyond a single company: Lane Automotive earned recognition as a six-time SEMA Warehouse Distributor of the Year and received the Modern Materials Handling Productivity Award in 2025, whilst the technical guides Joy developed became industry references cited by major eCommerce platforms.

Another component of mobile-first commerce requires robust backend systems. However sophisticated a mobile interface appears, it cannot function without APIs that handle pricing, inventory, shipping calculations, and payment processing behind the scenes. For B2B platforms serving thousands of products across multiple vendors, this backend complexity increases exponentially. The challenge intensifies when platforms must integrate with existing eCommerce ecosystems and logistics networks.

Franky Joy's Motorstate API illustrates these principles in practice. The system connects domestic and international partners through standardised interfaces, handling dynamic pricing and freight calculations whilst integrating with platforms like BigCommerce, Shopify, and major shipping providers. The technical documentation and integration guides Joy published became widely referenced within the industry - companies including Amazon, eBay, and Walmart cite them as standard references for API integration. This adoption by major platforms demonstrates how well-designed backend systems become infrastructure that others build upon, enabling third-party integrators and partner companies to streamline their own order management and logistics operations.

The Future Is Mobile-First

India's mobile-first consumer base and rapidly digitising B2B sector face remarkably similar challenges. Whether it is about construction sites, pharmaceutical distribution networks, or agricultural supply chains, they share the same fundamental need: real-time access to complex product catalogues. The technical approaches proven by Franky Joy's solutions in automotive racing may apply universally. As India's B2B eCommerce sector continues to grow, mobile-first platforms shift from competitive advantages to competitive necessities.

For businesses, the disconnect between India's sophisticated digital payment infrastructure and desktop-era B2B platforms represents both an inefficiency and an opportunity. Companies willing to build purpose-designed mobile solutions for their specific industries, rather than adding mobile wrappers to existing desktop platforms, have the potential to define the next generation of B2B commerce.