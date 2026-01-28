Ritu Singh And Vishnupriya Singh Emerge As A Powerful Mother–Daughter Duo

Astrologer Ritu Singh and numerologist Vishnupriya Singh emerge as a prominent mother–daughter duo blending traditional spiritual sciences with modern outreach | File Photo

In a field where tradition meets intuition, astrologer Ritu Singh and her daughter, numerologist Vishnupriya Singh, are building a reputation that stretches beyond India’s borders. Known for their combined expertise in astrology, vastu science, and numerology, the mother–daughter pair has become a notable presence in spiritual and metaphysical circles, earning recognition both nationally and internationally.

Ritu Singh A Legacy of Guidance and Predictions

Ritu Singh, a seasoned astrologer and vastu consultant, has spent years offering consultations across India and abroad. She is frequently recognized by her followers for predictions that they believe have aligned with real-world outcomes over time. Her name has often surfaced in discussions involving political and entertainment personalities, with admirers crediting her for foreseeing developments connected to prominent public figures.

Beyond consultations, Singh is also an author. Her published works, including “Saat Anashya Hain Brahmand Ke Ant Tak” and writings focused on gemstones and spiritual sciences, have contributed to her visibility in the astrology community. Her career has been acknowledged through honors such as the Astro Vastu Vigyan Award, Lifetime Inspiration Award, and Best Modern Astrologer of India Award.

Vishnupriya Singh A Rising Voice in Numerology and Literature

Following closely in her mother’s footsteps while carving her own path, Vishnupriya Singh represents the next generation of metaphysical practitioners. Known primarily as a numerologist, she has expanded her career into writing and media. She has authored books including The Hundred Bucks, which later inspired a film adaptation that gained attention in Indian cinema, as well as The Last Laugh of Leela and Indrani.

In addition to her literary pursuits, Vishnupriya has appeared on media platforms and television debates, where she shares insights on numerology and current affairs. Supporters credit her with making predictions related to Indian cricket and political developments using numerological analysis.

Her growing influence has also been formally recognized. She received the Astro Science Award 2024, and for her literary achievements, she was honored with an International Honor Award at a ceremony held at the Sri Lankan Parliament in Colombo.

Blending Tradition with Modern Reach

What sets Ritu Singh and Vishnupriya Singh apart is their blend of traditional knowledge with contemporary communication. While Ritu Singh continues to work deeply within classical astrology and vastu principles, Vishnupriya connects with younger audiences through books, film, and television appearances.

Together, they represent a rare collaboration between generations — one grounded in inherited wisdom and the other shaped by modern media and global exposure. As interest in astrology, numerology, and spiritual sciences continues to grow worldwide, this mother–daughter partnership is steadily becoming a recognized name in the field.

Their journey reflects not just personal achievement, but also the evolving face of ancient sciences in a modern, interconnected world.