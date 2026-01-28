 Official Announcement Of 'The UAE Rockstar' Reality Show Held In Dubai
Dubai hosted the grand launch of The UAE Rockstar, a new international music and dance reality show backed by AP Production. Directed by filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh, the show will be filmed in Dubai from March 20 to April 30 and feature global talent with support from Bollywood and South cinema artists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Official Announcement Of 'The UAE Rockstar' Reality Show Held In Dubai | File Photo

Dubai just threw a big launch party for The UAE Rockstar, a brand-new international music and dance show that everyone's already talking about. The show's director, Dushyant Pratap Singh, was there, along with the producers Pritesh Patel, Alpesh Patel, Shrena Patel, and the rest of the crew.

Akshar Real Estate LLC, a Dubai real estate company started by Pritesh Patel, is backing the show. Now, Pritesh Patel and Alpesh Patel are jumping into the entertainment game with their new company, AP Production. Speaking to reporters, they said they were thrilled to be working with Dushyant Pratap Singh and that The UAE Rockstar is their first big entertainment project.

The team said they'll be filming the show in Dubai from March 20 to April 30. They're planning a huge production that'll bring together talent from all over the world.

Bollywood filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh is in charge. He's been directing reality shows for over ten years, with 1,200+ episodes under his belt from 2000 to 2012. He's worked on shows like Dhoom, Kuch Kar Dikhayein, Bemisaal Hai Hum, Dhamaal Bemisaal, Big Camp, and Awaaz Hindustan Ki. With him at the helm, The UAE Rockstar should be in good hands.

To make the show even bigger, they've got some famous faces from Bollywood and South Indian cinema on board. Actors like Pankaj Berry, Raju Kher, Amit Tiwari, Zeenat Kapadia, and Sri Lankan actress Nilushi Pawanya are involved. This will help the show appeal to a wide audience all over the globe.

With a great team, talent from different places, and Dubai as the backdrop, The UAE Rockstar is looking like it'll be a can't-miss show, set to put new performers in the spotlight and entertain people everywhere.

