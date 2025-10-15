Pradeep Sharma: The Real-Life Hero Behind Ab Tak 112

Pradeep Sharma |

Few names command the same respect in the history of Mumbai Police as Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma. Known for his fearless approach and unwavering dedication, Sharma played a vital role in dismantling the underworld that once ruled Mumbai’s streets. His life, filled with courage, sacrifice, and duty, now comes alive on the big screen with the upcoming biopic “Ab Tak 112” a film that captures his journey from a humble police officer to a legend.

In the 1990s, when organized crime gripped Mumbai, Pradeep Sharma emerged as the man who restored peace and faith in the law. With over 100 encounters to his name, he became a symbol of bravery and justice. Behind his stern persona stood a man of discipline, integrity, and compassion one who believed in serving the people beyond the boundaries of his badge.

Sharma’s journey wasn’t free from challenges. He faced controversies, suspensions, and personal trials, yet his resilience remained unshaken. His determination to protect Mumbai never faltered, and his story continues to inspire countless officers and citizens alike.

Beyond policing, Pradeep Sharma also stepped into politics and social service, working tirelessly for the upliftment of communities, education of youth, and betterment of society. His transformation from an encounter specialist to a social leader shows his multifaceted personality and unending commitment to public service.

“Ab Tak 112” is not just a film it’s a tribute to the man who risked everything for his city. It celebrates the life of a hero who made Mumbai safer, stronger, and prouder.

Pradeep Sharma’s story is a reminder that true heroes are not born they are forged in the fire of duty, courage, and sacrifice.