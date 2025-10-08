Pop Culture In A Bottle: Jugaaro By Coolberg Brings Fiction To Life

Jugaaro by Coolberg: born on Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner, brewed for real life | File Photo

In an era where pop culture doesn’t just entertain but influences what we eat, wear, and buy, the boundary between fiction and reality has never been blurrier. Riding this wave is Jugaaro, a quirky, lemon-ginger non-alcoholic beer from Coolberg, India’s leading non-alcoholic beer brand, in association with Prime Video. But what makes Jugaaro truly special isn’t just its flavour, it’s the fact that it was born on screen before it hit the shelves.

The beverage first appeared in Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner - a series now streaming where characters casually sip on this refreshingly tangy drink. What began as a fictional product soon became a fan favourite, sparking conversations online about how audiences wished it were real. Coolberg, quick to recognise the cultural moment, turned that wish into reality. And just like that, Jugaaro leapt from reel to real: a first-of-its-kind move in India’s beverage space.

But Jugaaro isn’t just a clever marketing tie-in; it’s part of a fascinating global phenomenon. Across the world, we’ve seen reel-inspired creations cross over into the real world, Squid Game’s dalgona candy craze, Ratatouille-themed restaurants in Paris and beyond, Money Heist merchandise flying off shelves, and Friends-inspired cafés where fans sip coffee like their favourite sitcom characters. Closer home, comedian Kapil Sharma recently opened Kaps Café in Canada, directly inspired by The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix.

Jugaaro continues this lineage as India’s first reel-to-real beverage, a product that not only quenches thirst but taps into the growing desire for immersive fandom experiences. It signals how entertainment has evolved audiences today don’t just watch stories; they want to live them.

With Jugaaro, Coolberg captures this cultural crossover beautifully. The lemon-ginger brew, bright and playful, mirrors the show’s youthful, jugadu spirit making it more than a drink, but a mood, a vibe, and a piece of pop culture you can taste.

As India’s content and consumer worlds collide more seamlessly than ever, Jugaaro marks a milestone moment one that could redefine how brands, streaming platforms, and audiences interact. Because in 2025, fandom isn’t just about binge-watching your favourite series. It's about cracking open a bottle of what you just saw on screen.

