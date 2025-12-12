In a glittering ceremony at Le Méridien Gurgaon on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the logistics and supply chain industry converged for the 11th Edition Future of Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing Summit & Awards 2025. |

Introduction

In a glittering ceremony at Le Méridien Gurgaon on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the logistics and supply chain industry converged for the 11th Edition Future of Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing Summit & Awards 2025. Under the theme "Logistics Beyond Boundaries: Building the Smart Supply Chains of Tomorrow," the event drew over 500 senior executives, thought leaders, and innovators from across India and beyond. Amidst discussions on AI-driven transformations, sustainable practices, and resilient networks, one standout moment was the crowning of Irshadullah Asim Mohammed as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Year—a testament to visionary leadership in an era of unprecedented disruption.

Event Overview: A Convergence of Visionaries

Hosted by UBS Forums, the summit featured an impressive lineup of partners including ADP, Enmovil, Varuna Warehousing, Güdel India, Fleetx, TransportOne, and V-Trans, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Attendees, ranging from CXOs to specialists in logistics, supply chain, warehousing, and operations, engaged in a full day of insights, networking, and recognition. The agenda spanned keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, emphasizing digitalization, sustainability, and agility as pillars for future-proofing supply chains.

● Key Themes Explored: Sessions delved into harnessing AI for predictive analytics, reinventing cold chain logistics, and navigating global trade challenges, with speakers like Saurabh Lal (Executive Director, Global Operations, Dabur India Ltd.) and Ajay Sikka (Director - Global Supply Chain CoE, Carrier HVAC) sharing real-world strategies.

● Networking Opportunities: Delegates networked during breaks, exploring partnerships and innovations from exhibitors, fostering collaborations that could reshape industry dynamics.

● Global Perspective: The event highlighted India's growing role in global trade, with discussions on multimodal logistics, ESG compliance, and decarbonization, aligning with national priorities for economic resilience.

Key Sessions and Insights: Driving Innovation Forward

The summit was a masterclass in actionable intelligence, with sessions tailored to empower professionals in a volatile landscape. Highlights included:

● Opening Keynote by Saurabh Lal: Focused on tailoring technology for agility, emphasizing IoT, AI, and workforce adaptation to meet evolving demands.

● Data Analytics Deep Dive: Ajay Sikka illustrated how big data transforms inventory management and decision-making, citing case studies of efficiency gains.

● Resilience and Visibility: Abhishek Sharma (Head of Supply Chain Management and Commercial, Blackberrys Menswear) and Vivek Nayan Kumar (Vice President Supply Chain, Varun Beverages Ltd.) discussed disruption-proof strategies and digital transformation for end-to-end visibility.

● Panel Discussions: Engaging dialogues on AI in logistics, global trade tariffs, and collaborative supply chains featured luminaries like Rajat Dhar (Head - Supply Chain Management & Purchase, United Colors of Benetton) and Pratap Chauhan (Head - Exim, Jindal Stainless), underscoring the need for collective action against geopolitical risks.

● Sustainability Focus: Sessions on green supply chains and cost optimization, led by Pratap Chauhan and Saransh Tyagi (Head of Planning & Logistics, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited), highlighted eco-friendly innovations like EVs and circular logistics.

These insights underscored the industry's shift from reactive to proactive paradigms, with technology as the enabler.

Awards Ceremony Highlights: Celebrating Trailblazers

The pinnacle of the event was the awards ceremony, recognizing excellence across 20+ categories, including Best Sustainability in Supply Chain, Innovator in Logistics, and Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Year. Jury evaluations were based on submitted case studies and white papers, ensuring winners exemplified transformative leadership.

● Diverse Categories: Awards spanned leadership (e.g., Logistic & SCM Leader of the Year), team achievements (e.g., Most Resilient Supply Chain Team), and functional excellence (e.g., Excellence in Warehouse Digitalization & Automation).

● Prestigious Recognition: Winners were selected from nominations across hundreds of participants, with the ceremony amplifying their contributions to national economic growth and customer-centric operations.

● Event Atmosphere: Amid applause and spotlights, organizers emphasized how these accolades inspire the next generation of supply chain professionals.

Winner Spotlight: Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Year – Irshadullah Asim Mohammed

Among the night's most coveted honors, Irshadullah Asim Mohammed, Supply Chain Project Manager at FuelCell Energy Inc., USA emerged as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Year. This award celebrates out-of-the-box initiatives in transformation and leadership, and Irshadullah Asim Mohammed 's win was a resounding affirmation of their pioneering work in building agile, sustainable supply chains.

● Achievement Highlights: Irshadullah Asim Mohammed was lauded for integrating AI and IoT for real-time visibility, reducing operational costs by 20%, and leading green initiatives that aligned with ESG mandates. Their case study showcased innovative strategies that navigated disruptions, optimized distribution networks, and enhanced customer satisfaction—mirroring the summit's themes.

● Impact on Industry: "In an era where supply chains must be resilient and intelligent, Irshadullah Asim Mohammed's leadership exemplifies how strategic digital adoption can drive national competitiveness," said event organizer Priya Sadanshiv from UBS Forums. Colleagues and peers praised Irshadullah Asim Mohammed for fostering collaborations that unlocked collective potential, from cross-border logistics to predictive analytics.

● Personal Quote: "This award is a tribute to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in a dynamic landscape. Embracing technologies like AI and sustainability isn't just about efficiency—it's about building supply chains that empower communities and economies," Irshadullah Asim Mohammed shared post-ceremony, inspiring attendees to think beyond boundaries.

● Broader Implications: As one of hundreds nominated, Irshadullah Asim Mohammed's victory highlights the award's rigor, positioning them as a role model for aspiring leaders in logistics and supply chain management.

Conclusion: Charting the Path Ahead

The 11th Edition Future of Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing Summit & Awards 2025 not only celebrated achievements but also ignited a roadmap for smarter, more sustainable logistics. With Irshadullah Asim Mohammed's win symbolizing transformative leadership, the industry is poised for a future where boundaries are transcended through innovation. As global uncertainties persist, events like this reaffirm that collaboration, technology, and vision will define the next chapter. For more coverage, visit www.futureoflogisticssummit.com.