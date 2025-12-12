 DPIIT Withdraws Public Notice On Music Licensing For Weddings
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has withdrawn its earlier public notice dated 24 July 2023, which had exempted weddings and related functions from paying music licensing fees. |

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has withdrawn its earlier public notice dated 24 July 2023, which had exempted weddings and related functions from paying music licensing fees. The withdrawal comes in light of ongoing appeals concerning music copyright rights in the case of Novex Communications Pvt. Ltd. vs. Union of India, currently pending before the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

With the old notice now withdrawn, the copyright enforcement rights of Novex Communications stand reaffirmed. This means that all marriage-related ceremonies and celebrations — including sangeet, receptions, DJ nights, and cocktail parties — once again require a valid music license from the copyright holder, Novex Communications.

Event venues, planners, organizers, and families hosting such functions must therefore obtain the appropriate Novex Copyright License for any musical event involving sound recordings. Failure to comply may lead to infringement actions, including injunctions, financial damages, or even criminal liability.

Novex Communications is the exclusive licensing body authorized by several major Indian and Bollywood music labels, representing nearly 75% of India’s leading entertainment music catalogue. Their partners include Saregama/HMV, Yash Raj Music, Zee Music, Tips, Shemaroo, Red Ribbon, among others.

