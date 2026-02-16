Philip Morris India Reinforces Its Commitment To Collective Action & Government Collaboration To Restrict Illicit Tobacco Trade

Tobacco industry leaders highlight the need for coordinated enforcement to tackle India’s growing illicit cigarette market | Representational Image

This Anti-Smuggling Day, Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited (Formerly IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited) (PM India) called for sustained collective action and government collaboration, reaffirming its commitment to combating illicit tobacco products.

The illicit cigarette trade represents a grave challenge that demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders. Industry leaders must be committed to taking a collaborative approach in the fight against illicit trade of tobacco products.

As the Government of India (GoI) strengthens the enforcement machinery with the roll out of Track & Trace (T&T) mechanism, enabling regulatory authorities to distinguish illegal products from legal ones, it is imperative to look at the overall ramifications of the illegal tobacco trade ecosystem as well.

As per the World Health Organization’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey and other media reports, India has an estimated 267 million tobacco users, makingIndia the fourth largest and fastest growing illegal cigarette marketin the world with smuggled cigarettes accounting for a quarter of the domestic cigarette industry.

According to Lok Sabha Unstarred Questions answered on 22 July 2025 issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Customs Field Formations and DRI seized approximately 3.93 crore cigarette sticks in financial year up to June 2025.. These operations also highlight the complexity of the issue, often involving sophisticated smuggling techniques and transnational criminal networks.

In 2025, PM India undertook a market survey across 3000 shops in 10 states across 500+ market clusters to gather intel on contraband cigarettes. Along with this, the organization also provided capacitybuilding support to over 145 officers from customs & tax on identifying illicit cigarettes.

These efforts to leverage market intelligence and catalyzing industry-government dialogue underscore PM India’s commitment to safeguarding supply chain integrity and supporting national priorities in curbing the inflow of illegal cigarettes.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, PM India, said, “Illicit trade undermines legitimate businesses, deprives the exchequer of vital revenue, and exposes consumers to unregulated and potentially harmful products. The consolidated fight against illicit tobacco products continues to be of increasing relevance for India as the country remains one of the world's largest tobacco markets, besides housing the world's second largest smoking population. PMI brings valuable, practical experience from some of the world's most advanced T&T systems - implemented voluntarily in 140+ countries, worldwide. In India, we combine global expertise with local partnerships to bolster enforcement, protect consumers, and support national priorities. The consolidated fight against smuggled tobacco products continues to be of increasing relevance for India as the country remains one of the world's largest tobacco markets, besides housing the world's second largest smoking population. This anti-smuggling day, yet again, underscores the need for continued government-industry collaboration, essential to curbing cigarette black market & safeguarding legitimate supply chains.”

A cohesive and robust mechanism, integrating innovative technology and strong partnerships is vital to position India as a leader in creating one of the world's most transparent, resilient, and forward-thinking tobacco ecosystems.