What Really Happens Inside India’s Airport Lounges: A Practical Guide To Lounge Access Credit Cards

Travellers unwind in calm airport lounges that offer food, Wi-Fi and quiet seating away from crowded terminals | Representational Image

Time spent at airports, especially during delays and long layovers, can quickly zap your energy and patience. Airport lounges bring a quiet and relaxing space in an otherwise chaotic environment. Learn more about this complimentary benefit accessible with some credit cards to make the most of it.

What to expect from airport lounges

The main use of an lounge access credit card is to get you to a calmer corner away from the noisy terminal. Typically reserved for upgraded flyers, lounges are also accessible with card offers.

Here are some of the standouts of airport lounge access:

● Complimentary food and beverages: Even the most basic meals and drinks at terminals are pricey. Lounge access solves this issue.

● Comfortable seating and clean facilities: You can wait while being seated on cushioned chairs to beat the fatigue.

● Reliable Wi-Fi and charging points: You can easily pass the time with convenient access to the internet and charging stations for your devices.

● Dedicated workstations: If you’re travelling for work and want to touch up your projects while you wait, you can do so comfortably in quiet corners.

● Family-friendly amenities: When travelling with family, caring for the elderly and kids can easily get hectic. Airport lounges let them relax with a quiet space and play area.

How credit cards give you airport lounge access?

Most airport lounges partner with banks and financial institutions to give you a better flying experience. Besides the usual seat upgrades and other flight add-ons, they focus on your airport experience.

The kind of airport lounge access you get depends on the card issuer. It may be entirely complimentary or limited to a specific number of free visits every quarter. It is also sometimes tied to certain conditions, like the minimum amount you spend on your card every month.

For example, you get complimentary international and domestic airport lounge access with IDFC FIRST Bank premium metal credit cards like Mayura and Ashva. This is coupled with access to Indian railway lounges at select stations. Other travel-friendly cards qualifying for this benefit include IDFC FIRST Wealth and FIRST Select.

You can check out the details of the lounge access benefit under the features section and understand the specific terms associated with it.

How to qualify for an airport lounge access card?

Card issuers require you to meet basic eligibility requirements to get approved for the card with travel benefits, including complimentary airport lounge access. They include:

● Age: Applicants are typically required to be aged over 21 years. However, secured credit cards like the WOW! Black Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank may be available to individuals from age 18, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

● Stable income: You must have a stable income to handle the monthly dues comfortably.

● High credit score: A credit score of 700 or higher typically qualifies you for unsecured credit cards. For FD-backed secured cards like the WOW! Black Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank, a credit score is often not required because the fixed deposit serves as collateral.

● A credit score of 700 or above positions you as a trustworthy applicant.

● Spending limit: Some cards may require you to meet a specified spending target every month to qualify for lounge access.

● Documentation: Present KYC documents like your identity proof, address proof, and income proof.

Tips to make the most of the lounge access credit card

Being eligible and getting the credit card is only half the process. Leveraging the benefit the right way is essential to get the real value. Here are some useful tips:

● Track the number of complimentary airport lounge visits available each quarter.

● Check the eligible lounge list for your specific card before you travel.

● Track the free number of airport lounge visits per

● Plan trips strategically so you end up using the lounge access when you need it the most.

● Use access for longer wait times instead of every other airport visit.

● Understand guest access rules and limitations to plan a trip with your partner.

● Check schedules and arrive early to know which terminals have lounge access and take full advantage of the amenities.

Final words

When you travel, you want every moment to add to a pleasant experience. Busy airports and long waiting times take away from that. But airport lounges make such hassles seem more bearable. So, lounge access on your cards is a boon.

You should compare cards that offer greater flexibility and higher access limits, as they often come with additional travel privileges that help maximise savings. For instance, IDFC FIRST Bank offers multiple credit cards with airport lounge access, including Ashva, Mayura, Select, Wealth, and WOW! Black, allowing you to choose a card that best fits your travel and spending needs.