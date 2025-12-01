MyTravaly Prioritises Transparency As India's Travel-Tech Sector Faces Greater Scrutiny |

Bengaluru:- As India’s online travel sector expands rapidly, concerns around booking reliability, cancellations, and refund delays have pushed travellers and regulators to demand greater accountability from digital platforms. Against this backdrop, Bengaluru-based travel-tech firm MyTravaly has announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening transparency and improving customer experience across its ecosystem.

Founded as a small accommodation service before evolving into a global travel marketplace, MyTravaly now connects over a million travellers with more than 10,000 hotel partners. The company’s leadership states that its latest initiatives are part of a long-term effort to build trust in a sector where operational clarity remains a persistent challenge.

Reinforcing Trust Through System-Level Interventions

According to Hamlet Roy, Founder and Global CEO, the platform has been developed with a resource-conscious approach owing to its bootstrapped origins, but not at the expense of user confidence.

“We see every customer concern not as a setback but as feedback that strengthens our systems,” Mr. Roy said, emphasising that transparency is now a central pillar of the company’s growth strategy.

Responding to concerns amplified in recent months regarding booking confirmation delays and refund timelines across the wider industry, MyTravaly conducted an internal review of its operational framework. The assessment led to several structural enhancements aimed at reducing manual intervention and increasing accountability.

A Self-Service Portal for Greater Autonomy

One of the company’s prominent upgrades is a new customer self-service portal, expected to allow travellers to manage cancellations, modifications, refund status, rewards balances and booking details independently. The move, the company says, is intended to reduce dependence on support lines and offer travellers clear visibility at every stage of their booking.

Automatic Refund Triggers for Unconfirmed Bookings

To address long-standing complaints within the travel sector, MyTravaly has introduced instant refund initiation. If a hotel partner fails to confirm availability, the system automatically categorises the booking as unconfirmed and alerts the payment gateway to begin processing the refund. The company expects this mechanism to significantly reduce refund-related delays.

Strengthening Hotel Inventory Accuracy

Overbooking remains a widespread issue within India’s fragmented hotel network. MyTravaly has expanded its integrations with leading channel managers—AxisRooms, ResAvenue, SaasAro, Stayflexi, and Aiosell—to ensure real-time inventory and tariff updates. With these integrations, room availability is synchronised instantly across systems, reducing discrepancies between displayed and actual availability.

For partners who do not use third-party channel managers, the company has launched the Hotel Business Centre (HBC). The HBC functions as a proprietary property management and reservation tool, enabling hoteliers to directly update room inventory, revise tariffs, and oversee bookings. A companion mobile application, MyTravaly for Hoteliers, extends these capabilities for on-the-go management.

Structured Review Monitoring

The firm has also constituted a dedicated unit to monitor traveller and hotelier feedback across platforms such as Google Reviews, the MyTravaly app and partner networks. The team is responsible for ensuring that issues raised are escalated and resolved within internally defined timelines.

Supporting Independent Hoteliers

Small and mid-sized hotels, often overshadowed in the online marketplace, constitute a significant portion of MyTravaly’s partner network. The company’s integrated PMS, multi-currency payout options and global listing marketplace are aimed at helping these businesses digitise operations and access international visibility without heavy reliance on intermediaries.

By offering tools for direct rate management and inventory control, the platform seeks to lower operational costs for hoteliers while improving room utilisation.

Looking Ahead: Personalisation and Responsible Travel

MyTravaly’s upcoming projects include an AI-driven “Create-a-Trip” planner that enables users to design their own itineraries, share them online, and complete accommodation bookings in a single workflow. The initiative forms part of the company’s larger focus on personalised travel planning and sustainable tourism models.

On the supplier side, MyTravaly plans to build deeper technological links between its PMS system and partner platforms, with the aim of creating a seamless, unified operational experience for hotels.

A Sector Evolving Toward Accountability

With India’s travel-tech ecosystem undergoing closer public and regulatory scrutiny, platforms are increasingly expected to demonstrate operational clarity. MyTravaly’s recent announcements reflect an industry-wide shift towards more transparent and customer-centric systems.

“Our objective is straightforward,” Mr. Roy said. “Every traveller should understand what to expect, and every hotelier should have a fair and reliable platform. We are committed to building a system where trust is integral—not incidental.”