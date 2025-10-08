'It's The Closest Thing To Holding Dogecoin & Shiba Inu In 2021,' Says Trader About Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Under $0.005 |

Traders in the fast-paced world of meme coins are always looking for the next big underdog that could have the same massive success as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. One well-known analyst says that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the one to watch. LILPEPE is still under $0.005, but it's already made a lot of noise in 2025. Early investors say it's the closest thing to holding DOGE or SHIB back in their golden years of 2021.

Presale Momentum Builds Like Early SHIB and DOGE

Much of the buzz surrounding LILPEPE stems from its successful presale performance. The project has already raised over $26 million, thanks to support from both large and small investors.

Presales demand has been impressive, providing most people with a ground-floor opportunity to purchase the token before it is listed on other major exchanges. This is highly comparable to the initial stages of DOGE and SHIB, where pioneer investors made life-changing gains before the currencies gained popularity.

Security and Exchange Listings Make It More Trustworthy

The way LILPEPE grows is different from older meme tokens because it is more organized. The team has already undergone a Certik audit , a crucial measure that will enhance investors' confidence in the project regarding the safety of the smart contracts. Additionally, the exchange listing has already been confirmed as a tier-1, which means the project will enjoy high liquidity and access to the market after the sale. These steps put LILPEPE ahead of many meme coins that only gained attention when they were new.

Massive Community Rewards Fuel Engagement

LILPEPE is also using community incentives to get more people to use it. This project is providing another $777,000 for every presale purchased and an additional 15 ETH for top contributors from Stage 12 to 17. Such incentives attract more investors, foster loyalty, and help spark a rapid internal culture growth. Such an approach, combined with its meme-friendly branding, revives the grassroots buzz that DOGE and SHIB gained popularity with.

Traders Eye 10,000% Potential in 2025

If Bitcoin's bull cycle continues until 2025, analysts say that LILPEPE could yield returns of 10,000% or more. There has been a lot of talk on social media about the project, with more and more people comparing it to the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Retail traders who feel priced out of larger-cap cryptocurrencies but still want to take part in the explosive upside potential will find it very appealing because its entry price is less than $0.005.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are still popular meme coins, but many traders are seeking the next coin that could appreciate like them. Little Pepe (LILPEPE ) is emerging as a strong contender, thanks to its successful presale, verified security audit, confirmed exchange listings, and substantial community giveaways. LILPEPE is the ideal meme coin for investors seeking the next big thing. It has a low entry price, driven by hype and momentum, and offers incentives for long-term growth. "It's the closest thing to holding DOGE or SHIB in 2021," one trader said.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.