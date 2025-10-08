Sehri Babu Song Star Ankita Singh Goes Viral Again With Her Music Videos

Ankita Singh has been setting the internet on fire lately, and her journey from social media influencer to music video sensation is one worth noticing. Known for her charm, authenticity, and striking screen presence, Ankita first grabbed massive attention with her viral Sehri Babu song. The track not only went viral across Instagram reels and YouTube but also made her one of the most talked-about digital faces from North India.

With over 1.8 million followers on her main Instagram account, Ankita’s audience extends far beyond just her hometown of Varanasi. Her fanbase engages deeply with her content — from fashion and lifestyle updates to her performance clips. After Sehri Babu, she continued her streak with hit tracks like Perfume, Party Jana, and Gadi Song, each one reflecting her growing confidence as a performer.

What makes Ankita stand out is her decision to step beyond the typical influencer template. She’s polishing her acting skills, experimenting with new styles, and adding layers to her screen presence. Recently, she’s been working on refining her performance with a Bhojpuri accent, which hints at her ambition to enter regional cinema and explore deeper roles.

Beyond entertainment, Ankita is also working on a social impact project — an NGO initiative aimed at helping underprivileged communities. Alongside this, she’s exploring opportunities in the food chain business, showing that she’s not just an entertainer but also an entrepreneur at heart.

Ankita Singh’s journey reflects a new generation of digital creators who are not waiting for opportunities — they’re building them. From viral songs to business ventures and now stepping into acting, Ankita’s evolution is proof that digital fame can be the perfect launchpad for a full-fledged entertainment career.