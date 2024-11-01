IMPPA President Abhay Sinha Hosts BSFDFC Officials To Boost Bihar Film Policy Collaboration |

The President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), Shri Abhay Sinha, recently held a highly productive meeting with top officials from the Bihar State Film Development & Finance Corporation (BSFDFC). This gathering marked a significant move towards enhancing collaboration and growth within Bihar’s film sector! The delegation included Shri Dayanidhan Pandey, IAS, Secretary of the Art, Culture & Youth Department and MD of BSFDFC, along with Shri Rahul Kumar, IAS, Director of Museums and GM of BSFDFC. They visited the IMPPA office, where they were warmly greeted by Shri Abhay Sinha, FMC General Secretary, and IMPPA EC Member Shri Nishant Ujjwal, along with Shri Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association.

The meeting also included various Executive Committee Members from IMPPA, such as Ms. Sushama Shiromanee, Shri Surendra Verma, Shri Atul Patel, Shri Babubhai Thiba, Shri Kukoo Kohli, Shri Mahendra Dhariwal, Shri Rajkumar R Pandey, Shri Harsukh Patel, Shri Manish Jain, Shri Roshan Singh, Shri Yusuf Shaikh, Shri Sanjeev Singh, and Shri Vinod Gupta. Additionally, notable producers and key figures from the film industry, including Shri Anil Sharma, Ms. Poonam Dhillon, Shri Kamal Mukut, Shri Mukesh Rishi, Shri Tinu Suresh Desai, and Shri Ganpat Kothari, were also present.

During the meeting, the BSFDFC officials excitedly shared updates on the Bihar Film Incentive Policy, which was officially announced in July 2024 and rolled out in October—talk about speed! This quick process shows the Bihar Government's serious intent to push things forward. The policy offers fantastic benefits for filmmakers and producers, and they're also planning to extend similar support to cinema halls, which will really help boost Bihar’s entertainment infrastructure.

Shri Dayanidhan Pandey and Shri Rahul Kumar highlighted the state's rapid progress in creating a film-friendly environment. They’re committed to making Bihar an even more appealing destination for film production and cinema exhibition. The best part? The policy was shaped based on feedback from IMPPA and other industry stakeholders, and they’re open to making any necessary changes for its successful implementation!

The President of IMPPA, Shri Abhay Sinha, promised to fully support the initiative, vowing to promote Bihar as a great place for filming to all its members and urging them to utilize the available incentives. Shri Ashoke Pandit, who leads the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), also greeted the BSFDFC delegation, showing his support for IMPPA and affirming IFTDA’s dedication to helping implement Bihar’s Film Incentive Policy successfully.

The meeting wrapped up on a high note, with both sides making strong commitments to ensure Bihar's big move to boost the film industry, a long-awaited response to years of requests from the industry, is a resounding success. IMPPA assured that, with the Bihar Government’s continued support and cooperation, they would work towards making Bihar a top choice for film shoots across languages. The event was skillfully photographed by Ashvin Borad.