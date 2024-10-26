Bihar: One Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Portion Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Asupur

Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, Police Station Head of Danapur | ANI

Danapur (Bihar): One labourer was killed while another sustained injuries after a portion of the under-construction building fell in Bihar's Asupur, police said.

The police reached the site after receiving information about the incident that took place at Astik Apartment.

The police got the information that two workers were injured and on reaching the spot, one of the workers was found dead. The other worker has been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, said police.

Statement Of Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj

Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, Police Station Head of Danapur said, "In the evening, information was received that two workers from Asupur Astik Apartment were injured after a portion of the under-construction building fell.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that a worker named Manohar Singh, died on the spot, while the other worker Khilawan Pandit, is currently undergoing treatment. Police have reached the spot and action is being taken..."

