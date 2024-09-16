'Wanted To Make Money': Bihar Professor Films Reels Instead of Teaching, Uses Students as Cameramen

X/BuddhaPrakash

A headmaster from Bihar, Buddha Prakash, has become a social media sensation thanks to his Instagram reels featuring Bhojpuri and Magahi songs. These videos, filmed in a classroom with students as cameramen, have caused quite a stir, raising questions about whether they’re disrupting valuable learning time.

The person in question has been identified as the headmaster of Madhya Vidyalaya Khairma, which is situated in the Jamui Nagar Parishad area of Bihar's Khairma.

Multiple media reports claim that instead of focusing on his teaching duties, the headmaster has been using his classroom and the students enrolled in the school to create these reels and become popular. Some of these videos, which also include inappropriate songs, have gone viral.

Talking to the media, a student revealed that they were allegedly encouraged by the professor to record these reels, with promises of fame and money after the videos would go viral.

The headmaster told the media that he was "misled into thinking that making these reels would bring in money and popularity and that he did not realize it would become such a big issue."

He also acknowledged that his actions were wrong and vowed not to repeat them.

On this matter, District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar has taken swift action, forming an investigation team to look into the matter. Kumar emphasized that if the headmaster is found guilty, strict measures will be implemented. The probe will also involve questioning other teachers and students at Madhya Vidyalaya Khairma.