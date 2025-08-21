Healing Beyond Boundaries With Multi-Modality Therapies

Akkshitta, founder of The Seekier | File Photo

New Delhi [India], August 21: The world, in the current times, is increasingly disconnected and fast-paced. Therapies of varying nature have helped individuals attain peace and equilibrium amidst the chaos presented by the external environment.

Among the new-generation healers who seamlessly blend ancient wisdom with modern spiritual practices, leading by compassion and a multidimensional approach is the key to easing the healing journey.

Through her work in Reiki, Lama Fera, and Light Language healing, Akkshitta, founder of The Seekier, presents her pathways for individuals to heal and also rediscover their inner power and purpose.

A Calling Rooted in Energy

For Akkshitta, healing goes beyond just being a practice but a lived experience that began early in life. Driven by planetary movements and spiritual traditions, her innate interest helped her carve her path into a dedicated practice.

In the past 8 years of rigorous practice, she has mastered healing through numerology, astrology, Reiki, Light Language, and Lama Fera, curating a multi-modal healing practice that addresses the body, the mind and spirit in sync.

Reiki - Channelling Universal Energy

Reiki - a Japanese energy healing technique aids in channelling universal life force energy to attain equilibrium. Akkshitta’s Reiki sessions are led by deep meditation, allowing individuals to release stress, enduring exhaustion, and emotional upheaval. The results are subtle yet reflective as the healing seekers often voice being lighter, calmer, and more aligned with their intuition.

Akkshitta underscores that Reiki exceeds physical healing and helps one to inform them about their emotional and mental peace, likewise. Be it personal transitions, burnout, or steering away from spirituality, Reiki helps with a gentle yet powerful reorganisation.

Lama Fera - Healing Through Ancient Tibetan Wisdom

Lama Fera is the age-old Tibetan healing practice that is deemed to be used by Buddhist monks. This method enables the powerful energies of Lord Buddha to eliminate negative effects, karmic blockages, and subconscious uncertainties. Lama Fera is known for its intensity and is often described by clients as a transformative force to help with clarity and strength, especially during turmoil.

Akkshitta ensures to channelise the energies with care for supportive healing. Lama Fera is a way to overcome years of unresolved patterns and space for new opportunities.

Light Language - The Soul’s Universal Tongue

The most intriguing modality in Akkshitta’s toolkit is Light Language Healing - a practice that moves through words and logic. Light Language involves channelled sounds, gestures, and symbols that connect directly with the soul, bypassing the analytical mind. When Akkshitta works with Light Language, she describes it as the frequency of pure memory.

Each sound or symbol carries a vibration that heals one at the cellular level, often activating innate dormant energies. Seekers usually experience visions and feel peaceful.

An Integrated Approach to Transformation

Akkshitta’s practice is distinct in the way she brings these modalities together and personalising them as per the individual’s inimitable journey. A session may include Reiki to calm down, aid Lama Fera for clearing, and close with Light Language to strengthen new energies. This multimodality approach showcases that healing is more than a one-dimensional process, including therapy of the body, spirit, and emotions.

Beyond the techniques, however, lies Akkshitta’s gift to help her clients with space without judgment. She is known to listen deeply and guide her clients with both spiritual insight and grounded empathy. Her sessions are more than moments of healing as they encourage people to reclaim their self-belief and that in divinity.

Healing as a Birthright

Through Reiki, Lama Fera, and Light Language, Akkshitta has created more than just a practice—she has nurtured a sanctuary where people feel listened to and healed. In an age where disconnection is widespread, Akkshitta offers a powerful reminder - within each of us lies the capacity to heal, to grow, and to return to wholeness.

