Explurger Launches NIVU, The AI Travel Assistant That Moves With You

Explurger, the social media app for travelers and explorers, has recently launched their AI powered travel assistant, Nivu. |

Explurger, the social media app for travelers and explorers, has recently launched their AI powered travel assistant, Nivu. This makes it a key milestone for the company’s evolution by bridging the gap between offline and online. Explurger is a vertical social platform focused only on travel. It serves users who actively explore places and share location-based experiences. Today, the platform has over 20 million users across 75+ countries, celebrating the urge to explore in the truest sense.

What all NIVU can do:

● Translates on the go

● Understands 100+ languages

● Helps discover new places

● Suggests spots beyond the usual checklist

● Works seamlessly on text and voice

● Provides real-time weather updates and more

● Find insights naturally, without effort

● Answers everything & anything about travel

Nivu is designed to help users with travel-related questions and also guide them through the Explurger app. It looks at a user’s travel activity and interests to give relevant suggestions without needing detailed inputs. This makes it easy to use, even for first-time users.

The assistant is built using live data from Explurger, where 20 million users constantly post and engage with each other. Their bucket list destinations, Explurge-Ins, tags and more constitute the real-time data. Based on this data, Nivu understands travel history, location activity, and exploration patterns. It helps users discover destinations, plan trips, review their profiles, and find experiences on the ground. Nivu works through both text and voice and supports more than 100 languages.

“ Nivu is built on real travel behaviour gathered over years on Explurger.”, said Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Explurger. “That foundation allows the intelligence to be practical, contextual, and genuinely useful for travellers.”

Content creators have been an important part of the Explurger community. The platform regularly hosts Creator Connects, brand events, and travel experiences, and also takes part in larger events such as IBW and Hornbill. With this in mind, Nivu includes profile analysis tools that allow creators to check engagement, understand follower interests, and track how their content is performing. Users can also use Nivu to track their progress as travellers, find places that match their travel style, and get updates on creator meet-ups and platform activities. Over time, the assistant improves as more travel activity happens on the platform.

Commenting on the product’s technical foundation, Nigam Tiwari, Project & Tech Head at Explurger, noted that the quality of travel intelligence depends heavily on the freshness and authenticity of data. “ Nivu exists because travel data on the internet is broken. It’s static, outdated, and disconnected from how people actually move. We trained Nivu on real exploration behaviour, which changes the quality of every answer it gives.”

The launch of Nivu reflects Explurger’s broader strategy to blend social interaction, travel behaviour, and artificial intelligence into one platform. As AI adoption is accelerating amongst users worldwide, Explurger is capitalising on it and positioning Nivu as a core layer in the travel ecosystem that enhances how travellers discover destinations, engage socially, and make decisions before, during, and after their journeys. Nivu is now live globally and available to all Explurger users.

ABOUT EXPLURGER

Explurger is the travel-first social media platform built for people who actually move. It empowers travellers to document real journeys, discover new destinations, connect with fellow explorers, and create a living record of where they’ve been — not just what they’ve posted.

With over 20 million users across 75+ countries, Explurger combines technology and community to challenge scroll culture and reward real-world exploration. Every feature is designed to pull people out of their screens and back into the experience—turning movement into memory and travel into identity.

Ready to use Nivu ? Download the app now

https://apps.explurger.com/iaX7/1s9kaljb