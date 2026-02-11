8 Residential Rehabilitation Centres For Acute Psychiatry Care In India |

Mental health awareness has seen a significant rise in India. It has also brought in more attention to the need for specialised care. On that note, here are some notable residential rehabilitation centres in India that focus on acute and specialised care.

Over time, the importance of mental health awareness in India has risen. As of 2021, approximately 11 in 100 people in India suffer from mental health disorders. However, only 10-12% among them seek help. It is this reason that has led to an increased focus on building mental health awareness in India.

As mental health awareness in India rose, so did the demand for residential rehabilitation centres offering specialised psychiatry care. So, which are some of the top residential rehabilitation centres in India offering acute psychiatry care? This blog will explore 8 such institutions.

1. Sukoon Health

At Sukoon Health, the residential psychiatric centres provide round-the-clock services to help manage all your mental health needs. Here, the experts use an evidence-based approach including pharmacological interventions, one-on-one sessions, and safe spaces for proper psychiatric treatment.

Moreover, at Sukoon, acute psychiatric treatment plans are personalised based on individual needs and are supported with 24/7 care and necessary auxiliary services. These services may include pharmacological interventions for different disorders, rTMS treatments, or acute psychiatric treatment for comorbid conditions.

Thus, Sukoon Health can be considered among the top residential rehabilitation centres in India. Sukoon primarily operates in Chhatarpur, New Delhi, but also offers its services in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8448156500, +91 124 4265238.

Mail: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/

Address: 32 B, Westend DLF Chattarpur Farms, DLF Farms, New Delhi, Delhi 110068.

2. Athena Behavioural Health

Athena Behavioural Health is a leading chain of mental health hospitals across Delhi, Gurgaon, Guwahati, and Noida. In these hospitals, acute psychiatric care is offered with a focus on empathy-driven treatments.

Also, at Athena, the patients receive 24/7 psychiatric support, and the psychiatric experts are available onsite to handle emergencies and critical interventions, be it during the day or at night.

Furthermore, Athena also offers tailored, discreet, and customised care paths for people seeking to balance recovery with professional life.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 9289086193

Website: https://www.athenabhs.com/

Address: 202, near DPS Public School, Sector 47, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

3. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS)

NIMHANS is a world-renowned centre of excellence in mental health and neurosciences. The central campus combines both under one roof and serves as the main NIMHANS base for all residential services.

Thus, this institute has both residential rehabilitation centres and specialised clinics. And this institute has dedicated itself to excellence in patient care, blending technology, expertise, and compassion across its comprehensive residential rehabilitation facilities.

Moreover, with the addition of a Sub-Speciality Block, NIMHANS has further enhanced its capabilities to manage complex neurosurgical and neurological cases.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 80 26995000, +91 80 26995201, +91 80 26995203

Mail: ms@nimhans.ac.in, rmo@nimhans.ac.in

Address: Hosur Road/Marigowda Road, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560029

4. Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre

Considered one of the largest neuropsychological and drug rehabilitation centres in India, it has over 18 centres in the country. However, its main base of operations is in Pune, Maharashtra. This hospital operates with a focus on neuropsychological care, offering a wide range of programs.

All of these programs are geared towards helping individuals struggling with mental health and addiction challenges. With tailored residential rehabilitation programs, Jagruti focuses on offering evidence-based mental health therapy and medical detoxification programs.

Furthermore, Jagruti offers expertise and well-equipped treatment facilities for effective personalised care and emotional support for all patients.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 98222 07761

Appointment: https://onlineservices.jagrutihealth.com/

Address: Farm, Zhagade Wasti, Near Loni Toll Naka, Solapur - Pune Hwy, Manjri, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra 412307

5. Sanctum Wellness and Healing

Sanctum is a top luxury rehabilitation centre in India, with it offering support for deaddiction, psychological well-being, and healing. Sanctum achieves this by offering internationally-aligned, innovative, and state-of-the-art programs, tailored to the needs of each person.

Sanctum Wellness offers luxurious and exclusive individualised care for each patient. Sanctum is also committed to maintaining the best standards for rehabilitation centres to help any patient with dependencies, such as any form of addiction or substance abuse.

The residential rehabilitation facilities in Sanctum not only offer deaddiction, but also effective psychological health treatment for the long-term benefits of patients.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 89290 82073

Mail: admin@sanctumwellness.org

Address: Kh no: 1537, Bhatti Mines, Main Chhatarpur Rd, near Radha Swami Satsang Road, Chattarpur, VILLAGE BHATTI, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

6. Tulasi Healthcare

Tulasi Healthcare is a psychiatric hospital and rehabilitation centre in Gurgaon, Delhi, India. In here, treatment is carried out in a residential capacity for addiction and acute psychological illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, and so on.

The primary mission at Tulasi Healthcare is that every person is entitled to experiencing enriching moments, and the hospital’s aim is to make that possible. Thus, with the treatment, the experts at Tulasi focus on optimising the key aspects of a patient’s life. And they have aimed to apply undeterred effort in that direction.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8800000255

Mail: info@tulasihealthcare.com

Address: Sector 64, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Haryana 122102.

7. Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS)

Located in Delhi, IHBAS is a prominent name among psychiatric facilities in India. The residential rehabilitation programs at IHBAS are geared towards providing speciality healthcare using state-of-the-art technology in mental health, neurosciences, and behavioural sciences.

Moreover, at IHBAS, various measures have been taken for the improvement of services. There have also been improvements to maximise the effectiveness of patient care and its quality. This has also been improved with the help of good-quality essential drugs that have been provided to patients, often free of cost, at the institute.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 11 22110052, +91 11 22110120

Mail: directoroffice-ihbas@delhi.gov.in

Address: SPost Box No 9520, Jhilmil, Dilshad Garden, Delhi 110095.

8. Abhasa Wellness Retreat

Abhasa Wellness Retreat offers 360-degree care, rooted in compassion, and it is guided by expertise. The primary aims of the treatments in Abhasa are managing addiction and acute mental health disorders.

At Abhasa, the deaddiction treatments are focused on helping the patients quit and also understand the cause of the habit to rebuild their capabilities to return to a proper lifestyle and better communication with family and loved ones.

The experts at Abhasa also help manage acute mental health concerns, such as:

Anxiety

Depression

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

PTSD

And so on.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 73736 44444

Appointment: abhasa.in

Address: 500/3, 4,5, Kannapiran Mills Rd, Sowri Palayam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641028.

Final Thoughts

As mental health awareness rose in India, so did the scope of focused residential services in mental hospitals. Thus, the top psychiatric institutions in India offered residential rehabilitation programs and acute psychiatric care, such as Sukoon Health, Athena Behavioral Health, NIMHANS, Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, Tulasi Healthcare, IHBAS, and Abhasa Wellness Retreat.

Seeking Psychiatric Care For a Loved One? The Residential Services in India are Here!

Considering acute psychiatric care or rehabilitation services? There are several top-tier facilities in India. With their help, you can ensure the ideal level of care for your family or loved ones. So, contact the right institution today!