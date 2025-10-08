Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Remittix: Where Can Investors Expect The Highest Gains In Q4

As Q4 kicks off, investors are eyeing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Remittix as potential breakout contenders. While meme giants DOGE and SHIB continue to dominate headlines, Remittix is quietly emerging as a serious disruptor in the payments space.

With analysts predicting major upside, traders are asking one key question: which of these three cryptos could deliver the highest gains before year-end?





Dogecoin Price Rebounds As Bulls Return To The Market

Dogecoin is turning heads again after rebounding to $0.26 following a sharp weekend dip. The DOGE price today shows early strength, with traders watching closely as momentum builds. Over 2 billion DOGE were accumulated by large holders in just three days, a pattern that historically signals the start of major rallies. The Dogecoin price prediction now hinges on breaking the $0.30 resistance, which could open the door to $0.40.

Recent DOGE news highlights rising institutional activity, with trading volume spikes confirming renewed confidence. Analysts point to strong support near $0.247, suggesting a solid base for an extended rally. In the meantime, the Doge coin stability and accumulation patterns continue to make investors optimistic





Shiba Inu Price Consolidation Nears A Major Turning Point

Shiba Inu is at a critical stage with traders monitoring a potential breakout following weeks of narrow range consolidation. Today, SHIB price is on the edge of the token going to $0.0000135, which may lead to a significant increase in the direction of bulls. Most recent Shiba Inu news indicates an increase in trading volume and increased interest in it by large investors, which is an indication that a momentum change may occur soon.



The price forecast of Shiba Inu is still optimistic, but cautiously so. Analysts are looking at a near-term resistance of $0.0000140 to $0.0000150. On the negative side, the support zone of 0.0000120 is also essential to hold the bullish setup. Momentum indicators like RSI suggest more room for growth before overbought levels hit.

Whether this turns into a lasting uptrend or another fake-out depends on how Shiba Inu price reacts around key resistance in the coming days.

Analysts See RTX Outperforming SHIB And DOGE In Q4



Remittix continues to capture market attention as investors hunt for high-utility projects this quarter. With over $27 million raised and 675 million tokens sold at $0.1130, it’s clear Remittix is not just another speculative token.

The project targets the $190 trillion remittance industry, solving real cross-border payment issues that plague freelancers, global workers, and NGOs. Its blockchain-powered PayFi system converts crypto to fiat instantly. This will reduce transfer costs and delays.





Enables near-instant conversion of crypto to 40+ fiat currencies.

Beta testing for the Remittix Wallet is now live.

BitMart and LBank confirmed as first CEX listings.

15% USDT referral rewards claimable every 24 hours.

Every transaction is recorded on a public ledger, ensuring transparency while enabling stable fiat payouts. As DOGE and SHIB struggle with meme-based volatility, Remittix delivers real value through its payment innovation. Analysts now believe RTX could outshine legacy altcoins in Q4, driven by its growing ecosystem and institutional trust.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.