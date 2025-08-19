 Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh Shares Leadership Lessons From Growing A Business In The UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsDecisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh Shares Leadership Lessons From Growing A Business In The UAE

Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh Shares Leadership Lessons From Growing A Business In The UAE

As Managing Partner at Decisive Zone, Manan Shaikh shares the lessons he has drawn from steering growth in one of the region’s highly saturated and thriving sectors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Operating in the UAE’s dynamic business landscape calls for a day-to-day management style that emanates a great deal of consistency and a thorough comprehension of the current market’s demands. As Managing Partner at Decisive Zone, Manan Shaikh shares the lessons he has drawn from steering growth in one of the region’s highly saturated and thriving sectors.

Manan emphasizes that leadership stems from not being afraid of "getting one’s hands dirty and feet wet." “Before asking anyone to follow me, I make sure I work through it myself,” he explains. Understandably so, he knows every aspect of his business—be it client servicing, documentation, account handling, or many others—establishing an in-depth knowledge to identify urgent and critical deliverables, and creating an utmost regard for accountability because he is on top of them all.

When dealing with pressure, Manan views it as part of the territory, so to speak. “Tight deadlines, sudden and unforeseen developments, escalations, complaints—they’re all expected. If you react to all these like it’s a crisis, then things will be in disarray.” He is all for keeping a decisive head on his shoulders, for having a solution-centric mindset more than anything else. In addition, for him, mistakes are resolved without assigning blame. “We assess the issue, fix the break, and move on. That attitude sets the tone.”

Understanding everyone’s function has become a non-negotiable standard in Manan’s manner of leading as well. “I do finance, I understand sales, I review operations. If I am not aware of the roles from the ground up, then I can’t set realistic expectations.” This multi-department proficiency helps in setting policies across compliance, onboarding, and renewals—all aligned with legal requirements while remaining practical.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

When asked how he maintains Decisive Zone’s culture, Manan stresses the value of respect and tolerance. “Culture is visible in how we communicate with clients, and how we solve problems together. You can’t outsource that.” This Open Door approach has significantly contributed to a harmoniously diverse coexistence amongst employees. “Since they are happy with their colleagues, then they are able to evoke the same level of happiness to the people they serve,” according to Manan.

Manan Shaikh’s leadership principles reflect the unique conditions of the UAE market—fast-moving, service-driven, progressive, and most of all, topnotch. “In the UAE,” he adds, “your company’s reputation is always one mistake away from losing it all. That’s why leadership cannot be delegated. You have to show up, and you are required to know exactly what’s happening every single day.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Continues; IMD Predicts More Intense Rain In Coming...

Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Continues; IMD Predicts More Intense Rain In Coming...

Mumbai Rains: Snake Spotted Crawling Through Waterlogged Premises In Majiwada, Thane, Amid Heavy...

Mumbai Rains: Snake Spotted Crawling Through Waterlogged Premises In Majiwada, Thane, Amid Heavy...

Family Health Insurance And Tax Savings: A Double Advantage

Family Health Insurance And Tax Savings: A Double Advantage