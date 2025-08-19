Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh Shares Leadership Lessons From Growing A Business In The UAE

Operating in the UAE’s dynamic business landscape calls for a day-to-day management style that emanates a great deal of consistency and a thorough comprehension of the current market’s demands. As Managing Partner at Decisive Zone, Manan Shaikh shares the lessons he has drawn from steering growth in one of the region’s highly saturated and thriving sectors.

Manan emphasizes that leadership stems from not being afraid of "getting one’s hands dirty and feet wet." “Before asking anyone to follow me, I make sure I work through it myself,” he explains. Understandably so, he knows every aspect of his business—be it client servicing, documentation, account handling, or many others—establishing an in-depth knowledge to identify urgent and critical deliverables, and creating an utmost regard for accountability because he is on top of them all.

When dealing with pressure, Manan views it as part of the territory, so to speak. “Tight deadlines, sudden and unforeseen developments, escalations, complaints—they’re all expected. If you react to all these like it’s a crisis, then things will be in disarray.” He is all for keeping a decisive head on his shoulders, for having a solution-centric mindset more than anything else. In addition, for him, mistakes are resolved without assigning blame. “We assess the issue, fix the break, and move on. That attitude sets the tone.”

Understanding everyone’s function has become a non-negotiable standard in Manan’s manner of leading as well. “I do finance, I understand sales, I review operations. If I am not aware of the roles from the ground up, then I can’t set realistic expectations.” This multi-department proficiency helps in setting policies across compliance, onboarding, and renewals—all aligned with legal requirements while remaining practical.

When asked how he maintains Decisive Zone’s culture, Manan stresses the value of respect and tolerance. “Culture is visible in how we communicate with clients, and how we solve problems together. You can’t outsource that.” This Open Door approach has significantly contributed to a harmoniously diverse coexistence amongst employees. “Since they are happy with their colleagues, then they are able to evoke the same level of happiness to the people they serve,” according to Manan.

Manan Shaikh’s leadership principles reflect the unique conditions of the UAE market—fast-moving, service-driven, progressive, and most of all, topnotch. “In the UAE,” he adds, “your company’s reputation is always one mistake away from losing it all. That’s why leadership cannot be delegated. You have to show up, and you are required to know exactly what’s happening every single day.”