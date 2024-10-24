 Crucial Factors To Check When Purchasing A Dry Iron
Most people iron their clothes daily or every couple of days. There is also an increasing need for freshly pressed clothes along with a seamless experience while ironing. Consequently, if you want a dry iron, select the best. Let us know more about a dry iron and explore the various factors you need to check when purchasing one.

PNNUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Crucial Factors To Check When Purchasing A Dry Iron | File Photo

New Delhi [India] October 24: Most people iron their clothes daily or every couple of days. There is also an increasing need for freshly pressed clothes along with a seamless experience while ironing. Consequently, if you want a dry iron, select the best. Let us know more about a dry iron and explore the various factors you need to check when purchasing one.

About dry irons

Dry irons are the most basic. They are generally inexpensive and lightweight. They also have basic controls and suit fabrics that may be moisture-sensitive. When using a dry iron to press your clothes, you need to sprinkle a little water on the fabric to get the best results. If you require little ironing, you can select from the different models of dry irons. 

Unlike a steam iron, which has a built-in water tank that produces steam, a dry iron does not have a built-in steam feature. If you often iron delicate materials like wool or silk, you should look for a dry iron.

Things to check before buying a dry iron

When choosing this iron, consider the following aspects:

● Durability of the iron

Modern dry irons are generally equipped with a non-stick coating. This coating prevents the iron from sticking to your clothes and makes it more durable in the long run. Hence, look for models of dry irons with such layers of non-stick coating.

● Temperature control

Various fabrics need different temperatures to prevent damage. Therefore, search for an iron with adjustable temperature settings. Having control over the heat ensures you can tailor it to the requirements of each garment you want to press. 

● Iron weight

Consider the weight of the iron, especially if you press clothes a lot. Choose an iron that feels comfortable to hold and move.

● Efficiency 

The wattage of the dry iron and the size of its soleplate decide its efficiency. A larger soleplate lets you cover more surface area with each glide. In addition, an iron with a higher wattage helps quicken the heating process. This saves precious time, especially when you are in a hurry. For example, if you press your clothes three or more times every week, look for an iron in the range of 1000 W to 1100 W.

● Safety features

A hot iron is a safety hazard for you and your clothes. Hence, you can consider options with variable temperature settings. This way, such an iron box offers customised settings for different fabrics. Additionally, you can also look for models with an auto-cut feature. This keeps your appliance from getting overheated and burning your clothes.

Conclusion

Dry irons are simple and easy to use. They suit fabrics that are sensitive to moisture. However, when buying such an iron, choose the best. For this, consider various aspects like safety features, durability, weight, and more.

