Luxury On Wheels: Mercedes-Benz Launches New E-Class LWB

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | October 09, 2024
Mercedes-Benz has launched the new-generation E-Class long-wheelbase (LWB) in India.
The price ranges from Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E200 variant. The E220d is priced at Rs 81.5 lakh, and the E 450 variant at Rs 92.5 lakh.
It boasts a luxurious cabin with three digital screens, 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a 730W Burmester 4D sound system.
It features a bold front grille, new LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels.
The E-Class LWB comes with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.
It is 5092 mm in length and 3094 mm in wheelbase .
Its safety features include multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and lane departure warning.
Thanks For Reading!