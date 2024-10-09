Easy, Electric, Efficient: Honda Prologue 2024

By: G R Mukesh | October 09, 2024
The next development in electric mobility is represented by Honda's first all-electric SUV.
The Prologue is an all-electric vehicle that offers the same caliber of performance, dependability, and quality that you have come to expect from Honda.
In order to maximize efficiency and minimize wind noise inside the cabin for a quieter ride, the Prologue was designed aerodynamically.
The days of stumbling around for keys when your hands are full are long gone. A simple foot wave under the bumper opens the tailgate for hands-free access.
The Prologue's cabin can accommodate friends and family in abundance and is equipped with practical and elegant design elements, such as two-tone leather seating and more storage.
Benefit from all that HondaLink Connected by OnStar services and Google built-in has to offer, including the ability to use your voice to find nearby charging stations, make phone calls, and send messages.
The AWD Dual Motor configuration maximizes available traction across all four wheels, transferring power to where it's needed most so you can enjoy more thrills and better handling on the open road.
Thanks For Reading!