The First Micro Car Built Like A Car: Microlino

By: G R Mukesh | September 23, 2024
The Microlino blends in with any setting, be it an urban parking spot or your garage next to your SUV at home.
You can exit quickly, gracefully, and easily right onto the sidewalk thanks to the unique front door.
Forget long charging times and expensive charging stations. Your Microlino is fully charged in just four hours at a conventional socket.
Let the sun shine through your Microlino's sunroof. Perfect for letting in natural light and savoring a cool breeze.
The Microlino exemplifies the harmonious combination of futuristic elegance and vintage charm with its distinctive silhouette and meticulous attention to detail.
Whether used as a fun vehicle, a replacement for a larger car, or as an addition to an SUV for daily travels, the Microlino
With a potent and effective 12.5 kW motor, a sport mode, and McPherson suspension, the Microlino surpasses its own expectations in terms of performance.
Thanks For Reading!