Harmony Foundation Hails Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Brokered By US President Donald Trump As Major Step Toward Lasting Harmony

Harmony Foundation’s Founder-Chairman, Dr. Abraham Mathai, hails the landmark peace deal between Israel and Hamas, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which promises the release of hostages and a critical step toward lasting peace. Dr. Mathai said that this agreement stands as a beacon of hope in both the regions long scarred by conflict. This landmark development centered on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas since the last 2 years, represents not merely a diplomatic breakthrough but also an important testament to the human capacity for reconciliation amid profound adversity and years of conflict.

“War, in all its cruelty, leaves scars that cross borders and last for generations. It reminds us every day of how fragile and vulnerable humanity can be. Since October 2023, ever since the radical Islamist organization Hamas attacked Israel, families on both sides of this tragic divide have been torn apart and caught in a relentless cycle of blockade and bombardment, living each day under the fear of loss and unimaginable hardship. Over the course of two years the death toll has risen into the tens of thousands, destroying countless lives and stirring anger and unrest around the world. At its core, war is not just a battle of weapons; it is a betrayal of our shared humanity. It steals the young, damages the earth, and plants seeds of hatred that future generations will have to face,” Dr. Mathai added.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership has played an important role in moving the peace process forward. His 20-point plan, announced last week, created a clear framework that helped Israel and Hamas reach this important first phase, gaining wide international support for its practical approach to reducing tensions.

Dr. Mathai, who is also the former Vice-Chairman of the Minorities Commission, asserted that as this first phase unfolds, our collective focus turns to the pivotal commitments ahead. Hopefully, by Monday, Hamas will fulfill this promise, honoring their pledge nearly two years after sparking the war, as this step helps build trust for lasting peace. Furthermore, the Palestinian authorities will need to play a pivotal role in fostering a conflict-free future by curbing violence and dismantling Hamas's influence and reign of terror - a critical step toward sustainable peace.

In conclusion, Dr. Mathai said that after this historic announcement, people in both Israel and Palestine celebrated with immense joy and happiness, showing how deeply they long for peace and harmony. Ordinary people, especially children, the innocent victims of war felt hope instead of despair. These residents, who have suffered the most, remind us of the human cost of conflict. Their happiness is a call for the world to come together for peace, a message that goes beyond Gaza and Israel. May this agreement serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the urgent need for peace and harmony both locally and globally, as war continues to threaten international peace and security. We hope a similar agreement can be reached between Russia and Ukraine, bringing relief and hope to the countless innocent lives affected there, and showing that peace is possible even in the most difficult conflicts.

