Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Hit $3 As Whales Pour In, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Traction

As it stands, all eyes are on Cardano (ADA), which has bounced back impressively even when the rest of crypto seemed to wobble. At the same time, a meme-inspired underdog called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is powering its presale with tremendous enthusiasm, blending silliness and smart tech in a way that’s grabbing retail wallets. These two tokens together sketch a colourful picture of where crypto is heading.

Cardano Whales Bet on $3

Big ADA holders are drawing a bold line on the chart, eyeing $3. Cardano is changing hands for $0.85 to $0.89, giving it a market cap of $30.4 billion. Daily trading volume sits around $2.16 billion, proving that ADA still has deep liquidity. ADA’s 20% spike in a single week, signalling the back of a fresh wave. Recent optimism for Cardano has been powered by whale buying. On-chain data shows that big investors stacked almost 100 million ADA in a single day. This kind of coin accumulation tells the market that someone with deep pockets expects a long-term profit. ADA is still under the $1 mark, but its upward motion has traders buzzing that it might shoot up to the $3 range within the subsequent few cycles. Basic facts support that idea. The Cardano community just greenlit a $71 million treasury spend for key upgrades. This cash will fund Ouroboros Leios, Hydra, Mithril, and Project Acropolis, all designed to make Cardano faster, leaner, and more reliable. These changes are more than window dressing; they create the tech foundation needed to pull in more dApps, developers, and users. If adoption keeps pace with whale buying, the $3 ADA is no longer a fanciful guess. It is a concrete goal on the roadmap.

Little Pepe Gains Traction

While Cardano continues to capture the spotlight with institutional players and developers, another name is gaining traction among the crypto community—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). In a world that often gets lost in code, meme coins drop culture, humor, and that must-share viral spark. Little Pepe isn’t just another knock-off meme coin. It’s setting itself up as the next king in the frog-meme dynasty, fusing meme charisma with real blockchain utility. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 12 of its presale, with a token priced at $0.0021. So far, the amount raised totals $22,451,498, and the growing number of token holders now reaches 35,767 wallets. This isn’t just a number—backing the wallets is a buzzing crowd of 28,013 Telegram members, whose nonstop chatter and energy remind everyone that meme coins can shoot from nowhere to everywhere. These figures come from more than wishful thinking; they show a smartly built network that counts on real talk and lasting trust. What sets Little Pepe apart from older meme coins is its Layer 2 blockchain base. While most meme coins rely solely on community buzz, Little Pepe offers speed, low fees, and near-instant transactions. Little Pepe is picking up speed, showing us investors are still keen on the big guys like ADA but are also ready to jump into projects that might make big leaps. History says meme coins with a strong team and a tight community can leave caution behind and shoot up.

Conclusion

Cardano whales keep stacking ADA, and the network is about to roll out game-changing upgrades, making that $3 ADA target feel a lot less like a dream. On the flip side, Little Pepe’s buzzing presale and its lively community prove it’s sticking around, not just another meme. Together, these coins show the two sides of crypto: rock-solid structure and viral energy. Whether you vibe with Cardano’s steady upgrades or chase Little Pepe’s wild potential, one fact stands out: both will leave a mark on the 2025 market. The excitement of the $777,000 giveaway, the growing number of token holders (35,677), and the vibrant community continue to convince investors that this token is the next big thing. Take action now and join the revolution so you won’t be sharing your fading story in months.

