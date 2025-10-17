Best Diwali Laptop Deals: Affordable Picks Under ₹40,000 For Every Need

This Diwali, treat yourself a laptop that can keep up with everything you do. Whether it is work, study, or entertainment, top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer have options designed for every need. |

This Diwali, treat yourself a laptop that can keep up with everything you do. Whether it is work, study, or entertainment, top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer have options designed for every need. Imagine smooth multitasking, crisp HD displays for movies and presentations, and long-lasting batteries that let you power through your day without constant charging. These laptops are perfect for professionals handling spreadsheets and presentations, students attending online classes, or anyone who wants a reliable device for everyday use.

Make this Diwali extra special with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv. You can bring home the best laptops under Rs. 40,000 with Easy EMIs from just Rs. 2,468 per month. Enjoy zero down payment on select laptops, flexible tenures, and exclusive festive offers.

5 best laptops to buy on Easy EMIs

Upgrade your work and entertainment setup without burning a hole in your pocket. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can bring home top laptops from Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer on affordable monthly instalments. These models offer reliable performance, sleek design, and great value for everyday use. Here are the best Diwali laptop deals you can shop on Easy EMIs.

1. Lenovo Core i5-5200

Price: Rs. 39,579*

EMI starting from: Rs. 3,298/month*

The Lenovo Core i5-5200 stands out for its solid build and consistent performance. Its 5th Gen processor ensures faster load times and smooth multitasking. Ideal for professionals who work on spreadsheets, presentations, and light editing tasks, it offers power and reliability at a fair price.

Key features:

● Processor: Intel Core i5-5200 (5th Gen)

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 1TB HDD

● Display: 15.6-inch HD

● Battery: Up to 5 hours

● OS: Windows 10

2. Dell Inspiron 3542 X560428IN9

Price: Rs. 35,908*

EMI starting from: Rs. 2,493/month*

The Dell Inspiron 3542 is a dependable laptop built for daily productivity. With its crisp HD display and sturdy design, it delivers clear visuals and durability for regular use. Perfect for students and office users, it manages browsing, document work, and entertainment with ease.

Key features:

● Processor: Intel Core i3 (4th Gen)

● RAM: 4GB

● Storage: 500GB HDD

● Display: 15.6-inch HD

● Battery: Up to 6 hours

● OS: Windows 8.1

3. Acer Intel Core i3 4005U

Price: Rs. 36,014*

EMI starting from: Rs. 3,001/month*

Acer’s Core i3 4005U laptop offers reliable day-to-day performance with a lightweight design. Its energy-efficient processor ensures cool and quiet operation, making it suitable for professionals who travel or work remotely. The smooth multitasking experience makes it a practical choice for both work and leisure.

Key features:

● Processor: Intel Core i3 4005U

● RAM: 4GB

● Storage: 500GB HDD

● Display: 15.6-inch HD

● Battery: Up to 5 hours

● OS: Windows 10

4. HP Intel Core i3 15-AY020TU

Price: Rs. 36,665*

EMI starting from: Rs. 3,055/month*

The HP 15-AY020TU combines performance and design with its slim profile and 5th Gen Intel processor. It handles multitasking, web browsing, and media streaming effortlessly. Ideal for students or professionals on the go, it delivers balanced performance with impressive battery efficiency.

Key features:

● Processor: Intel Core i3 (5th Gen)

● RAM: 4GB

● Storage: 1TB HDD

● Display: 15.6-inch HD

● Battery: Up to 6 hours

● OS: Windows 10

5. Dell X560336IN9 Intel Core i3 4005U

Price: Rs. 32,911*

EMI starting from: Rs. 2,468/month*

The Dell X560336IN9 is designed for those who value practicality and stability. Its Intel Core i3 processor handles everyday workloads smoothly, while the strong chassis adds durability. It is a great option for home users and students looking for dependable all-round performance.

Key features:

● Processor: Intel Core i3 4005U

● RAM: 4GB

● Storage: 500GB HDD

● Display: 15.6-inch HD

● Battery: Up to 5.5 hours

● OS: Windows 8.1

*Note: Prices are subject to change. Please visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest pricing. EMI offers are exclusive to the festive season and may change without prior notice.

How to shop for the best laptops on Easy EMIs

Looking to upgrade your laptop without paying the full price upfront? With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can bring home a brand-new laptop and split the cost into easy monthly instalments. You can choose flexible repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, making it simple to work, study, stream, or play games without worrying about your budget.

Here is how you can shop for your favourite laptop on Easy EMIs:

1. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to explore the latest models.

2. Check your eligibility online in just a few minutes and see all the EMI options available for your favourite laptop.

3. Take advantage of festive offers, zero down payment deals, and exclusive brand promotions.

4. Pick a repayment plan that suits your needs and budget, from 3 to 60 months.

5. Complete your purchase and enjoy your new laptop without paying the full amount upfront.

You can also use the Maha Bachat Calculator to see your total savings instantly. Add dealer discounts, brand offers, Bajaj Finserv deals, and festive schemes to make sure you get the best possible deal this season.