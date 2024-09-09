Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Investment Insights and How to Use HDFC Sky

Scheduled from September 9 to September 11, 2024, the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO offers a unique opportunity for investors. As a non-deposit-taking Housing Finance Company, Bajaj Housing Finance aims to enhance its capital base through this IPO, supporting its future growth in stock trading and mortgage products.

IPO Details

The IPO includes a fresh issue to raise ₹3,560.00 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,000.00 crore. The capital raised will facilitate the company’s stock trading activities and overall business expansion.

IPO Reservation

Using HDFC Sky for Investment

HDFC Sky simplifies investing in the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO:

Account Setup: Open an HDFC Sky account online with PAN and DOB.

Browse IPOs: Find the IPO by going to Profile > Indian Stocks > IPO.

Invest Seamlessly: Select the IPO and use UPI for payment.

Order Confirmation: Approve the transaction through your banking app.

HDFC Sky is a comprehensive investment app offering stock trading, IPO participation, and personalized portfolio management.



Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.