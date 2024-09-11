Are BLDC Fans A Better Choice Than Regular Fans?

New Delhi: When buying a ceiling fan for your home, you have several options. You also need to consider multiple factors, including whether you want to buy a regular fan or a brushless direct current fan. BLDC fan technology is creating a buzz, and such fans offer multiple benefits. Let us explore these benefits and understand them better.

Overview of BLDC fans

BLDC fans use a brushless direct current motor instead of the standard induction motor. These fans have two main components: the rotor and the stator. The rotor is a rotating part of the fan attached to the magnet on which the fan blades are fixed. The stator includes copper windings that produce magnetic flux when they receive the electricity supply. The BLDC motor has no brushes. Instead, these fans have an efficient and long-lasting permanent magnet motor.

Perks of BLDC fans

Compared to ordinary fans, a BLDC fan offers multiple benefits:

Energy consumption

The primary purpose of BLDC technology is to reduce electricity consumption without compromising its functionality or performance. A BLDC ceiling fan may consume approximately 60% less electricity than conventional ceiling fans. This lets you save money on electricity bills in the long run and reduce your carbon footprint.

Creates minimal noise

Ordinary fans usually make a humming sound due to the friction. However, when you opt for BLDC fans, they have zero friction. Hence, such fans create very little noise. So, you can opt for a BLDC fan for your home, office, or settings where noise can distract you.

Price

If you are considering ceiling fan prices, you might notice that BLDC fans are costlier than regular fans. While the initial cost of a BLDC fan may be higher, the energy savings in the long run can make up for the extra cost. Consequently, you can recover the price via energy savings.

Inverter use

Regular fans may burden the inverter as they consume a lot of energy and might also drain it faster. On the other hand, BLDC fans consume less power. Hence, you may be able to operate multiple BLDC fans simultaneously on the inverter.

Need lower maintenance

BLDC fans do not utilise brushes between the rotor and stator. Consequently, they need low maintenance.

More extended lifespan

Since the brushes are absent in a BLDC fan, spark generation is not possible. Consequently, BLDC fans are usually more durable than regular fans. The absence of brushes in the motor also means that there is less wear and tear, decreasing the risk of motor failure. BLDC fans also generate less heat, minimising the strain on the motor and increasing its lifespan.

Conclusion

BLDC fans offer multiple superior qualities compared to regular ceiling fans. So, understand your purpose and frequency of use and select a fan that matches them.

